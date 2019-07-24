Compact Solutions Announces Launch of New Data Lineage Power Tools

Moving beyond lineage: complete data governance = highly efficient devops

CHICAGO, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Compact Solutions, the Unified Data Governance company, announced today a new set of powerful tools that empower users to gain more value out of their data. These power tools will help organizations attain greater value from their data catalog investments. They work together with or independently of its capstone data lineage product MetaDex - industry leader in providing complete data lineage from many complex technologies ranging from mainframe to big data. The power booster family of tools build upon the pathbreaking capabilities of MetaDex and allow organizations to increase their investments in data catalogs.

Compact Is Pleased to Announce the Following New Game Changing Data Governance Tools:

MetaDex Spotlight: Offers advanced lineage analytics straight out of your data catalog. Organizations can go beyond the capabilities of their data catalog to view lineage history and use the power of AI to abstract dense lineage into understandable graphs.

MetaDex Injector: Offers a very easy and intuitive way to import metadata into enterprise organization's data catalogs with no coding and minimal configuration.

MetaDex Aggregator: Offers a game changing capability for automating massive data lineage analysis. Organizations can move beyond the limitations of their data catalog to handle massive lineage volumes.

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Extend the Horizon of Data Governance

"This is an exciting time in data governance. With rapidly rising data volumes and expanding data technologies, governing data has become extremely challenging. But advancements in technology, especially, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning also offer opportunities to create smart solutions. Compact is pleased to extend the horizon in data governance with our new power booster tools, some of which are based on AI/ML algorithms. In our view, deep and accurate technical data lineage is just the foundation of data governance. We are now ready to build further on this foundation to leverage our governance assets for operational efficiencies," said Pankaj Agrawal, CEO of Compact Solutions.

Gain A Deep Understanding of the Information Moving Throughout Your Data Environments

Organizations that integrate these tools gain speed, efficiency, and a deep understanding of the information moving throughout their organization. Today, leading organizations throughout the world are leveraging Compact's data governance products and expertise to optimize their data environments.

About Compact Solutions

Compact provides the most critical components necessary for unified enterprise data governance. Their solutions enable complex enterprises to achieve simplified and automated data governance by addressing all the critical aspects of data and metadata integration to enable regulatory compliance, data lineage, data quality, impact analysis, data privacy, and data tracking. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Chicago, Compact has offices and development centers in the UK, Poland, and India.

