SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of its Global Business Valuation Processing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report.

Global Business Valuation Processing Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The spend momentum of the business valuation services market can be primarily attributed to the increasing number of IPOs done by mostly, the start-up enterprises. Such enterprises require valuation services to determine their actual worth in the market that will bring them investments. Business valuation services are also playing critical roles in determining the most appropriate price of M&A deals that are currently being inked across multiple sectors. This is driving the spend growth of the business valuation services market to a significant extent during the forecast period. Get access to the free sample copy of this business valuation services market procurement intelligence report here!

An exponential rise in IPOs made by buyers in the US who are focusing on increasing their market share by going public will drive the demand growth of the business valuation services market in the region. The value of M&A transactions rose from USD 1.7 trillion to nearly USD 1.9 trillion in 2018, which is acting as one of the key growth drivers of the business valuation services market in North America. However, the ongoing political tumult triggered by Brexit is resulting in an economic slowdown, which is discouraging buyers from filing IPOs in Europe. This will impede the category growth in the region during the forecast period.

This business valuation services market procurement intelligence report answers some of the key questions related to procurement challenges and the best category pricing strategies befitting the specifics of this market. Predictive analysis of the key cost drivers, supply market forecasts, and key category management insights will help buyers reduce spend.

"It is imperative for buyers to obtain an estimate of the expected fee before engagement with suppliers as it indicates the latter's understanding of the project scope," says SpendEdge procurement expert Tridib Bora.

This business valuation services market procurement intelligence report has identified the following factors to influence the category growth:

Rise in number of start-ups will drive the category demand

Bundling of financial services can yield cost-savings

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the professional services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Business valuation services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

