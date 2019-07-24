SpendEdge, a global procurement market intelligence firm, has announced the release of their Global Learning and Development Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report

The accelerating spend momentum of this market is attributed to the extensive application of learning and development services by end-users such as IT, BFSI, and construction industries. Innovative strides on a constant basis are being made in this market such as the provision of cloud-based learning and development services to offer centralized learning delivery, and enterprise talent management platforms that help to streamline learning management, automate the training and evaluation of employees, and integrate performance and compensation systems with the L&D solutions. Such innovations are translating into cost-saving opportunities for buyers which are driving the spend growth of the learning and development services market on a global scale.

North America and Europe are some of the dominant regions in the global learning and development services market and together they are accounting for more than 60% spend in this market. Innovations such as adaptive learning and the adoption of VR in the L&D process for buyers' employees are boosting the demand growth of these services. The shrinking workforce observed in the BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing sectors in the US is creating the requirement to train existing employees and increase their work efficiency. This is also favoring the demand growth of the learning and development services market in the region. Employment opportunities in the SMEs and SMBs in Europe will create substantial demand for learning and development services in Europe.

This learning and development services market procurement intelligence report offers a detailed overview of the key cost drivers and category management insights that can aid in devising a sustainable procurement strategy. This report also highlights the current supply market developments to help the buyers choose the appropriate vendors who can promise a steady supply assurance.

"Buyers are advised to engage with services providers that use SaaS that provides a unified platform for learning where both the instructor and the learner can interact from remote locations and share information. This saves time and significant costs for buyers," says SpendEdge procurement expert Sumit Yadav.

This learning and development services market procurement intelligence report has highlighted the following factors to play critical roles in influencing category spend. They include:

Rising demand for e-learning services to drive category spend

Rising technology adoption to increase category price

SpendEdge's procurement market intelligence reports for the corporate services category offer information on critical cost drivers and category pricing strategies to help the buyers achieve significant cost-savings. The supply market forecasts offer information on supplier performance benchmarking criteria to help buyers reduce spend and establish better SLAs. Additionally, SpendEdge's reports offer category management insights and procurement best practices for the category.

Report scope snapshot: Learning and development services

Category ecosystem

Market favorability index for suppliers

Competitiveness index for suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Category management enablers

Procurement organization

Category enablers

Category definition

Category hierarchy

Category scope

Category map

