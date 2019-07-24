

SANDY SPRINGS (dpa-AFX) - United Parcel Service, Inc. or UPS said it will begin offering pick-up and delivery services to customers seven days a week, beginning January 1, 2020. This will allow the company to address the needs of the fast-growing e-commerce market.



The package delivery giant said it will utilize the combination of its own network, UPS Access Point retail partner locations, and SurePost in collaboration with the U.S. Postal Service to provide the seven-days-a-week services.



UPS's rival FedEx Corp. also had said in May that it would start delivering 7 days a week for the majority of its U.S. customers, beginning January 2020.



UPS also plans to establish a new subsidiary to deliver packages by drones, and add up to 12,000 more retail store locations to its Access Point network. The Access Point service allows customers to pick up or drop off pre-labeled packages at these locations.



It has applied for certification from the Federal Aviation Administration or FAA to operate a newly established drone subsidiary called 'UPS Flight Forward, Inc.' The certification will allow FAA-approved drones to be operated by UPS for package delivery beyond line of sight of the operator and at night.



UPS and its partner, Matternet, currently operate special healthcare deliveries of medical samples via drones at WakeMed hospitals in Raleigh, N.C.



The company will also expand its current Saturday pick-up and delivery services for both residential and business locations as well as add new Sunday pick-up and delivery options.



The announcements are part of UPS' efforts to reduce transit time between major cities and enhance its delivery capability.



Over the coming months, UPS plans to expand its UPS Access Point network with up to 12,000 additional locations across CVS Pharmacy, Michael's Croft and Advance Auto Parts stores. The company said it has already commenced initial store pilot efforts.



The company said with more than 40,000 UPS Access Point and 38,000 drop-box locations around the world, customers will now have more than 78,000 locations to pick up or drop off packages.



