The 9th edition of the report, The European Market for Bathroom Furniture, Furnishings and Wellness, offers an accurate comprehensive picture of the bathroom furniture and furnishings industry in Europe, providing data and trends (both in value and in volume) on bathroom furniture and furnishings consumption, at European level as a whole and for each country considered, for the total sector and by product.

Main macroeconomic variables necessary to analyse the performance of the sector for the last 6 years and forecasts up to 2020, analysis of the competitive system, financial analysis on a sample of 70 selected European companies which have bathroom furniture as main business area, are also provided.

The analysis of the distribution system in the bathroom furniture and furnishing sector in Europe consider: Bathroom specialist retailers, Wholesalers of bath products with showroom, Plumbers and installers, Furniture stores/chains and department stores, DIY, Contract, E-commerce, offering estimates of the value of each distribution channel by product type in the major European countries. Standard retail prices by product and by price range are also given for a sample of companies.

This report takes into consideration ten bathroom macro-sectors and their main products: bathroom furniture; bathroom furnishings and accessories (including soap dish, towel rails, toilet brushes, tumbler holders, toilet paper holder, shower curtains, etc.); WC seats; shower screens and enclosures; whirlpool bathtubs; multifunctional shower booths (including equipped hydromassage columns and mini spa); bathroom and kitchen faucets; acrylic sinks and bathtubs; shower trays; ceramic sanitary ware (sinks, bidets, urinals, bathtubs).

The countries covered were divided into five areas according their geographical proximity and similarity in market characteristics.

These areas are:

Northern Europe : Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden;

: Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden; Western Europe : Belgium, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom;

: Belgium, France, Ireland, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom; Central Europe : Germany, Austria and Switzerland;

: Germany, Austria and Switzerland; Southern Europe : Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain;

: Greece, Italy, Portugal and Spain; Central Eastern Europe: Poland, Other CEE countries.

Detailed tables show sales data and market shares of the top European bathroom furniture and furnishings companies for each bathroom macro-sector and in each European country considered, together with short company profiles.

A focus on European bathroom furniture and furnishings sales outside Europe for selected European companies is also provided by geographical area of destination (Russia, Americas, Asia and Pacific, Middle East and Africa).

The report also includes a listing of 50 architectural companies valuable for the Project market, and the 100 Local (city) markets to watch.

An address list of around 280 European bathroom furniture and furnishings companies is included.

Key Topics Covered

METHODOLOGY

Table 0.1 Exchange rates between national currencies and EUR, 2013-2018. Yearly average

1. BASIC DATA

1.1 European market for bathroom sector: main figures

1.2 European market for bathroom sector: figures by product

1.3 European market for bathroom sector: figures by country

1.4 Prices and quantities

2. ACTIVITY TREND 2013-2018 AND FORECAST

2.1 The bathroom furniture, furnishings and wellness sector

2.2 Northern Europe

2.3 Western Europe

2.4 Central Europe

2.5 Southern Europe

2.6 Poland

3. COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY PRODUCT

3.1 Total bathroom sales in Europe

3.2 Bathroom sales in Europe by product

3.2.1 Bathroom furniture

3.2.2 Bathroom furnishings/accessories

3.2.3 WC seats

3.2.4 Shower screens

3.2.5 Whirlpool bathtubs and multifunctional shower booths

3.2.6 Bathroom and kitchen faucets

3.2.7 Acrylic sinks and bathtubs

3.2.8 Shower trays

3.2.9 Ceramic sanitary ware

4. COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY COUNTRY

4.1 Northern Europe

4.2 Western Europe

4.3 Central Europe (DACH)

4.4 Southern Europe

4.5 Central-Eastern Europe

4.6 Sales outside Europe

5. DISTRIBUTION

5.1 Distribution channels

6. FINANCIAL ANALYSIS

6.1 Turnover, employees and added value in a sample of 70 companies

6.2 EBITDA and EBIT margin in a sample of 70 companies

6.3 ROE and ROA in a sample of 70 companies

7. DRIVERS OF DEMAND

7.1 A selection of contacts for the Contract market: architectural offices

7.2 Demand localization and Cities

APPENDIX: DIRECTORY OF EUROPEAN BATHROOM FURNITURE AND FURNISHINGS COMPANIES

Companies Mentioned

Allibert

Antonio Lupi

Alape

Aquarela

Arbi

Arblu

Arbonia

Ballingslv

Baden Haus

Bathroom Brands

Bette

Bristan

Ceramica Globo

Compab

Coram

Cubico

Dansani

Dornbracht

Duravit

Duscholux

Eczacibasi/VitrA

Fournier

Franke

Geberit

Gessi

Grohe

Guglielmi

Hansgrohe

Haro

Hewi

Hppe

Idea

Ideal Standard

Ikea

Iconic Nordic Bathrooms

Inda Samo

Jacuzzi

Jaquar

Kaldewei

Kermi

Keuco

Kohler

Margot Rubinetiers

Mattson Mora

Megius

Merlyn

Neoova

Nuovvo

Nobili Rubinetterie

Novellini

and more...



