ShowStoppers, IHS Markit: IHS Markit to Judge Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers @ IFA 2019

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, will again host and judge the Innovation Awards at ShowStoppers at IFA, the official press event during the IFA tradeshow in Berlin, Germany.

Judges will evaluate new consumer electronics, home appliances, mobile devices and Internet services introduced during ShowStoppers, 5 Sept. 2019, 6-9 pm, Hall 1, on the Messe Berlin Fairgrounds.

"We're thrilled to once again judge the companies and products that are introduced at ShowStoppers at IFA," said Lisa Arrowsmith, executive director and head of consumer technology solutions at IHS Markit. "These awards allow technology companies to showcase their ingenuity and innovation to an audience of key journalists from around the globe as well as to the industry and to consumer and business users."

About the awards

The IHS Markit Innovation Awards will recognize the most innovative products from companies that exhibit at ShowStoppers @ IFA in the following categories:

AR, VR and gaming

Fitness, wearables and health devices

Mobile accessories

Mobile computing

Personal entertainment

Robotics and drones

Smart home and appliances

Video displays and devices

Judges for the awards are renowned industry analysts at IHS Markit who cover mobile and related industries:

Anna Ahrens, senior analyst, smartphone and mobile

Liliana Alvarez, senior analyst, smart home and appliances

Paul Gray, research and analysis director, TV, consumer electronics and devices

Dinesh Kithany, lead industry analyst, wireless power & power supply

Blake Kozak, principal analyst, smart home and security technology

Ken Park, research and analysis director, TV, consumer electronics and devices

Gerrit Schneemann, senior analyst, smartphones

Winners of the IHS Market Innovation Awards selected last year during ShowStoppers @ IFA 2018 included:

AR, VR and gaming: MERGE Cube from MERGE, a holographic object that can be held in the palm of the hand.

Fitness, wearables and health devices: ReSound LiNX Quattro from GN Hearing, a high-dynamic-range hearing aid.

Mobile accessories: Spire Studio from iZotope, a one-touch professional recording studio.

Mobile computing: Pocketalk from Sourcenext, an AI-powered, instant voice translation device.

Personal entertainment: Jabra Elite Active 65t from Jabra, wireless earbuds for sports, music and calls.

Smart home and appliances: Airthings Wave Plus from Airthings AS, a wirelessly connected, battery-operated indoor air-quality monitor with radon detection.

Video displays and devices: Dell 27 USB-C Ultrathin (S2719DC) from Dell, an ultra-thin USB-C monitor with glass light-guide plate (LGP) technology.

Award application process

Companies exhibiting at ShowStoppers can apply for an award and obtain more detailed information by visiting http://awards.showstoppers.com/

Companies may submit up to three candidate products, technologies or services for IHS Markit Innovation Awards. IHS Markit and ShowStoppers have agreed to an embargo on any announcements that should not be made public prior to the awards.

