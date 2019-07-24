Jeremie Beaudry joins the Celsius team after serving as Chief Compliance Officer and corporate counsel at BitPay

Celsius Network (https://celsius.network/), the industry-leading cryptocurrency platform, announcesJeremie Beaudry has joined Celsius as CCO.

Jeremie Beaudry has vast experience in corporate counseling, risk mitigation, and risk management. After receiving his BA in Business Management from Kennesaw State University, Beaudry earned several industry licenses, including Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (CAMS) and is a Certified Information Privacy Professional (CIPP/US). Jeremie is confident being able to promote the community's mission with regulators and keep bad-actors off the platform.

Beaudry started his legal career as an attorney for the Georgia General Assembly, moving on to become corporate counsel for OnCourse Learning Corp. His most recent position before joining Celsius was as the Chief Compliance Officer at BitPay, the leading blockchain payment service provider.

"I strongly believe in Celsius's mission to become the leading interest-earning platform for stable coins and cryptocurrency holders, and my previous experience will only drive that mission forward," Beaudry says, "I will increase organizational efficiency, manage regulatory issues, and mitigate legal problems which can translate to higher net profits for our depositors, and I'm excited to contribute to the growth of Celsius."

"Jeremie Beaudry will make a strong addition to the Celsius team," said Alex Mashinsky, CEO of Celsius Network. "At BitPay, Beaudry led a strong risk and compliance team, that followed the applicable rules and regulations across different countries and continents. His expertise in this field will be invaluable for Celsius as we expand our network."

