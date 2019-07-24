Vara Q3 2019 Consensus Estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB LN) DGAP-News: Vara Research GmbH / Schlagwort(e): Sonstiges Vara Q3 2019 Consensus Estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB LN) 24.07.2019 / 16:40 Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Please click the following link to get the detailed consensus estimates for Royal Dutch Shell plc: http://vara-services.com/shell/ Please note: In addition to the proactive estimate collection ahead of the third quarter 2019 results announcement of Royal Dutch Shell plc, Vara Research also updates the Shell consensus estimate on an ongoing basis. This dynamic update is based on forecasts by sell-side analysts published since the second quarter 2019 results announcement. 24.07.2019 Veröffentlichung einer Corporate News/Finanznachricht, übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG. Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent / Herausgeber verantwortlich. Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen. Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de 846305 24.07.2019 AXC0261 2019-07-24/16:41