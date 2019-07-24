

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After moving to the downside at the start of trading on Wednesday, stocks have regained some ground over the course of the morning. The major averages have climbed well off their lows of the session, with the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 bouncing into positive territory.



Currently, the major averages are turning in a mixed performance. While the Dow is down 73.49 points or 0.3 percent at 27,275.70, the Nasdaq is up 16.43 points or 0.2 percent at 8,267.83 and the S&P 500 is up 2.80 points or 0.1 percent at 3,008.27.



Disappointing earnings news from companies like Dow components Caterpillar (CAT) and Boeing (BA) contributed to initial weakness on Wall Street.



Shares of Caterpillar have slumped by 3.9 percent after the heavy equipment maker reported weaker than expected second quarter earnings.



Troubled aerospace giant Boeing has also moved to the downside after reporting its biggest ever quarterly loss amid the grounding of its bestselling 737 Max aircraft.



On the other hand, shares of UPS (UPS) have soared by 8.7 percent after the delivery giant reported second quarter results that exceeded estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



The early selling pressure was partly offset by the release of a Commerce Department report showing a stronger than expected rebound in U.S. new home sales in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said new home sales spiked by 7.0 percent to an annual rate of 646,000 in June after plunging by 8.2 percent to a revised rate of 604,000 in May.



Economists had expected new home sales to jump by 5.4 percent to a rate of 660,000 from the 626,000 originally reported for the previous month.



The markets may also be benefiting from continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks following news of planned face-to-face meetings next week.



Semiconductor stocks are turning in some of the market's best performances in morning trading, resulting in a 2.5 percent jump by the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.



Chipmaker Texas Instruments (TXN) is leading the sector higher after reporting second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines despite previously warning of a slowdown in demand.



Telecom and energy stocks are also seeing considerable strength on the day, while steel stocks have shown a significant move to the downside.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.8 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets have turned mixed on the day. While the German DAX Index has risen by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index is down by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are rebounding after coming under pressure over the course of the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.4 basis points at 2.050 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX