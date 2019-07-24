Web Presence: Protect My College Student: Electronic Prescriptions are the way of the Future with New College 24/7 App

DAVIE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / The days of scheduling an appointment with your Primary Care Provider for acute conditions like rashes, colds, sore throats, migraines, or big bites are not so commonplace anymore. For one thing, their schedules are packed, it's challenging to get a same-day appointment, and there are other options.

While urgent care facilities serve a specific purpose in some situations, there are still long wait times and inconvenient hours to deal with. Urgent care facilities are not the ER, they are not open 24/7, but telemedicine via Protect my College Student's (MD Live) is available 24/7, 365 days a year for non-life threatening conditions. Telemedicine is the way of the future.

An Answer for College Students

When college students are away, they often get sick, and their schedules are jam-packed with deadlines, classes, events, and a large amount of stress. So, what happens when your college student wakes up in the middle of the night with a head cold, tonsillitis, or some other ailment? If they have the 24/7 App, they can connect with a physician at any hour, any day of the week on their time.

You don't have to worry about your college student, not getting the proper treatment because they couldn't make it to an urgent care facility.

Electronic Prescriptions via Telemedicine: How does it work?

With today's young adults being ultra tech-savvy, MD Live has a college program that fits your student's schedule, even if it's after-hours on the weekend! It's called Protect My College Student.

Utilizing MD Live's telemedicine services, students can contact doctors and healthcare professionals 24/7 via their phone, laptop, or iPad. The advantage of telemedicine is that you can access reliable healthcare from your phone, tablet, or computer at any time. Protect My College Student's network of experienced healthcare professionals are ready to assist with a variety of needs including urgent care visits; colds, stomach issues, fever, flu, earaches, pink eye, migraines, nausea and more.

While a large number of colleges offer medical services, they may be limited on availability. Protect My College Student offers students immediate assistance, 24/7, and can also assist them if they are traveling. Students can access these services with any mobile device or computer with Wi-Fi access. Medical professionals can diagnose a condition, advise patients where to go for further assistance, recommend over-the-counter medications, or prescribe medications from a local pharmacy, all during the consultation.

Protect My College Student offers around the clock care and protection for students who are living away from home for the first time. Signing up is easy, and there is never any copay.

