A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest engagement for a leading player in the US healthcare industry. This success story revolves around exploring the client's data management challenges and highlights how our advanced analytics solutions helped them analyze complex patient data sets in real-time.

The US healthcare industry is witnessing several transformations owing to the rise in the aging population and healthcare costs. This has given rise to huge volumes of unstructured data sets that cover different aspects of the healthcare sector. The growing data volumes have not only paved the way for new opportunities but have also brought in several challenges due to its open-ended, unstructured nature. As such, players in the US healthcare industry are now focusing on developing robust data management systems to tackle this challenge.

The Business Problem:A leading player in the US healthcare industry faced several challenges due to the open-ended, unstructured nature of data sets. As this hindered their efforts to produce viable business outcomes, they decided upon leveraging analytics to develop a robust data management system to analyze complex data sets in real-time. Given its strong expertise in offering advanced analytical solutions to healthcare players, the client decided to collaborate with Quantzig to leverage its expertise in developing a robust data management framework.

"The US healthcare industry is in the midst of a major transformational shift due to which players are focusing on developing a robust data management framework to improve business processes," says a data analytics expert from Quantzig.

The Solution OfferedBy leveraging Quantzig's advanced analytics expertise, the client wanted to implement a robust data management system to standardize complex data sets. To help the client tackle their challenges, we put together a team of analytics experts and big data professionals who performed an in-depth analysis of their existing data management framework. Based on the analysis, our experts developed a suitable data model to help the client integrate and analyze healthcare data.

Quantzig's advanced analytics solutions helped the client to:

Reduce the dependency on legacy systems

Build a data repository model with standardized data

Quantzig's advanced analytics solutions offered predictive insights on:

Leveraging advanced predictive analytics to assess patient data

Analyzing fluctuations in healthcare market trends

