

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Forever 21, the clothing store for millennial shoppers, has infuriated customers by sending a free diet snack along with online orders. Many on social media took it for body shaming of plus-size customers.



Forever 21 claimed that they occasionally place samples with online orders across all sizes and categories to 'surprise our customers.' The company apologized for the oversight and said the samples have been removed.



Many considered the free sample of Atkins bars as an attempt to cross market the fad diet program. Atkins diet bar is a light snack for replacement of meals that help achieve nutrition goals.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX