sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 24.07.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 616 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,405 Euro		-0,235
-1,72 %
WKN: A2JHJJ ISIN: US98983V1061 Ticker-Symbol: 2ZU 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZUORA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZUORA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,54
13,58
17:44
13,535
13,58
17:41
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ZUORA INC
ZUORA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ZUORA INC13,405-1,72 %
FN Beta