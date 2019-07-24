Zuora, Inc., (NYSE:ZUO) the leading cloud-based subscription management platform provider, announced today that Omoove, the European leader in technology solutions for the mobility market, is using Zuora to manage and grow its subscription business and support the high usage-based billing volume of its customers including Enjoy, an Italian vehicle sharing service offered by Eni, the $86 billion multinational oil and gas company.

Omoove is a leading European technology service provider for intelligent mobility corporations, offering end-to-end shared mobility and fleet management technologies and solutions for vehicle sharing operators, fleet management companies and car makers. Omoove operates more than 20 intelligent mobility services across Europe with about 200,000 connected vehicles, 1 million registered users and more than 400,000 rentals per month (as of 30th June 2019).

The global transportation industry is increasingly being disrupted by new technology and changing customer preferences. According to the recent The End of Ownership survey conducted by the Harris Group on behalf of Zuora, 60 percent of Italian adults wish they could own fewer physical goods and 77 percent of Italian adults believe that in the future, people will subscribe to more services and own less. While car sales are declining in Europe, the ride-sharing market is growing at a 33.7 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and is expected to hit $4 billion by 2024. Omoove's success is dependent on quickly adapting to such changes in consumer spending preferences.

As the era of ownership is closing, it is giving rise to the era of usership and Omoove is one of the companies leading the charge. In order to meet the evolving needs of its customers, Omoove offers flexible pricing and packaging options that can be customized to meet its various requirements. The company needed an enterprise monetization system which would help it growwith new pricing strategies like usage-based billing.

Omoove deployed Zuora to help it offer usage-based billing for one of its most important customers-Enjoy, a car-sharing service fully designed and owned by Eni to revolutionize mobility in the major Italian cities with easy access, competitive rates, and better customer experiences.

The Zuora platform enables Omoove to manage the entire payment and billing cycle of Omoove's services and the extremely complex subscription billing based on several different factors including the type of car, miles driven, time, discounts, deposits, and extra fees for out of country driver's licenses.

"We understand that the "one-size-fits-all" approach does not work in the Subscription Economy. Using Zuora will help us meet the different needs of our diverse customer base and grow our business," says Edwin M. Colella, VP Mobility Sales Marketing at Omoove. "We will now be able to offer customers more freedom to tailor packages to meet their unique needs. Omoove is proud to offer Enjoy, one of our most valued customers, the flexibility to pay based on how much they use our services. In the future, we will be looking at expanding Zuora to all our other customers around the world."

About Omoove

Omoove is the European leader in providing innovative technological solutions dedicated to shared mobility. Its proven cloud platform enables the rapid development of new mobility offers to its clients: insurance companies, fleet managers, car makers and car sharing operators and corporate car sharing. Omoove operates more than 10 car sharing services in 14 cities with about 5,000 cars and scooters, 600,000 registered users and more than 370,000 rentals per month. Founded in 2001, Omoove is wholly-owned by Octo Telematics, the largest and most experienced insurance telematics company in the world for number of registered users and managed vehicles. Omoove is headquartered in Rome with offices in France, Spain, UK, Germany and the United States. www.omoove.com

About Zuora, Inc.

Zuora provides the leading cloud-based subscription management platform that functions as a system of record for subscription businesses across all industries. Powering the Subscription Economy, the Zuora platform was architected specifically for dynamic, recurring subscription business models and acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates and orchestrates the entire subscription order-to-cash process, including billing and revenue recognition. Zuora serves more than 1,000 companies around the world, including Box, Komatsu, Rogers, Schneider Electric, Xplornet and Zendesk. Headquartered in the Silicon Valley, Zuora also operates offices around the world in the U.S., EMEA and APAC. To learn more about the Zuora platform, please visit www.zuora.com.

2019 Zuora, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Zuora, Subscribed, Subscription Economy, Powering the Subscription Economy, and Subscription Economy Index are trademarks or registered trademarks of Zuora, Inc. Third party trademarks mentioned above are owned by their respective companies. Nothing in this press release should be construed to the contrary, or as an approval, endorsement or sponsorship by any third parties of Zuora, Inc. or any aspect of this press release.

