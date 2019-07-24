"Locked And Loaded The Covers Album" ab 23. August 2019 auf Spitfire Music/SPV erhältlich



Los Angeles (ots/PRNewswire) - The Dead Daisies Instagram: @TheDeadDaisies Twitter: @TheDeadDaisies YouTube: /TheDeadDaisies Spotify: /TheDeadDaisies



Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/950982/LOCKED_LOADED_THE_D EAD_DAISIES.jpg



OTS: Spitfire Music newsroom: http://www.presseportal.de/nr/135412 newsroom via RSS: http://www.presseportal.de/rss/pm_135412.rss2



Pressekontakt: Catherine Swinton Spitfire Music Pty Ltd E: Catherine@catalystpr.com.au