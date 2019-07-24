ESG Data Provider Truvalue Labs Announces New SASB(R) Edition and Significant Enhancements to its Platform

New Truvalue AI allows for rapid rollout of new datasets

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Truvalue Labs, the pioneer in AI-driven environmental, social and governance (ESG) data, today announced a multitude of enhancements to its platform and data service that further expand the company's leadership in AI-generated ESG data. Enhancements include the integration of the final codified Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework, expanded company coverage to more than 16,000 public and private companies globally, the addition of six new languages and expanded fixed income coverage. The company also announced the release of its new artificial intelligence engine, Truvalue AI, which enables rapid implementation of any investment framework whether ESG-specific such as SASB or proprietary client-defined categories.

Truvalue AI was built using a highly scalable multi-pipeline architecture that allows the company to quickly apply new or client-defined ESG methodologies and process more than a decade of data history from more than 100,000 sources. Unlike traditional ESG data vendors, this unique, AI-driven approach enables clients to uncover new insights in unstructured text according to their own proprietary investment strategies. The resulting datasets incorporate all corporate action changes and more than a decade of as-reported information.

Using its new AI engine, Truvalue Labs integrated SASB's codified framework into its products with a full 12 years of history. SASB's standards are the result of six years of research and extensive market consultation to identify the sustainability issues that are likely to affect the financial condition or operating performance of companies within an industry. Using Truvalue Platform and Truvalue Data SASB Edition, investors are able to identify opportunities and effectively manage ESG risks that are most material to the companies they invest in.

"Truvalue Labs was the first data provider to integrate SASB's materiality framework, and we're pleased that they are offering investors an enhanced platform and data service with the codified SASB standards," said Nicolai Lundy, Director of Education and Partnerships at SASB. "As the capital markets increasingly depend on high-quality ESG information, we believe the SASB standards are important market infrastructure to help both companies and investors, and our work with data and technology partners like Truvalue Labs is critical to building that infrastructure."

Truvalue Platform SASB Edition expands company coverage by 44%, adding public and private companies across the globe. Coverage of Asian, African and European companies has more than doubled. Additionally, fixed income coverage has been expanded to include the major global fixed income benchmarks.

"We're proud to announce our new dataset and platform enhancements, powered by Truvalue AI," said Phil Kim, Chief Product Officer and co-founder of Truvalue Labs. "With our state-of-the-art artificial intelligence infrastructure and unique versioning ability, we'll continue to rapidly add sources, languages, asset classes and new frameworks that help our clients uncover and capitalize on insights found in unstructured data."

