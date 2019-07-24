Alfresco leads with a complete platform for content and process-rich applications

Alfresco Software, a commercial, open source software company, today announced its Digital Business Platform is recognized as "a leader" in an extensive 26-criteria evaluation of the 14 most significant ECM Platforms in The Forrester Wave: ECM Content Platforms, Q3 2019.

One of only four "Leaders", Alfresco received the highest Forrester scores possible in the flexible user interface, Integration and Interoperability, mobile app framework, app design/development tools, document management, product vision and market approach criteria.

According to Forrester, "Alfresco leads with a complete platform for content and process-rich applications. Alfresco Software has diligently executed on a strategy to deliver a full set of content, process, governance, and AI services, now enabled by an app development framework." The report also noted that "Alfresco has broad capabilities, including process and automation services, which comes with the enterprise edition of its Activiti workflow engine."

Alfresco CEO Bernadette Nixon said: "We are delighted to be recognized by Forrester as a "Leader" in the Forrester Wave: ECM Content Platforms report. We are focused on driving innovation that provides enterprises with robust content, process, and governance capabilities coupled with critical AI (Artificial Intelligence) and ML (Machine Learning) functionality for them to serve their customers and employees with exceptional experiences. As Forrester mentioned, we're 'increasingly going head to head with larger vendors when enterprises seek to modernize their content management investments' because they see us as a 'strong fit for enterprises seeking a modern, cloud-friendly solution that provides the flexibility to start on-premises or hybrid and shift to cloud as needs progress.'"

Alfresco recently introduced new Intelligent Services that seamlessly leverages discrete 3rd party services, such as AWS's AI and ML services for Natural Language Processing (Comprehend), image analysis (Rekognition), and text and data extraction from images (Textract). This provides enterprises with highly-scalable methods for intelligently extracting important information often locked away in multiple documents, scanned images, videos and photographs.

The Forrester report observed that "Although Alfresco is building upon a strong partnership with AWS [Amazon Web Services], its strategy focuses on flexibility: giving customers choice to run in cloud, hybrid, or on-premises environments."

Bernadette Nixon continued: "Many enterprises have told us that they are excited to take advantage of our cloud innovations like containerization and microservices, as well as AI and ML to create competitive advantage. Alfresco has deep experience helping organizations migrate from legacy ECM systems to our cloud-native Digital Business Platform. And our migration offering takes our wealth of experience and de-risks migrations from outdated legacy systems to achieve better results more quickly."

The Alfresco Digital Business Platform connects people, processes and systems seamlessly, and delivers content to the people who need it when they want it. This in turn enables Alfresco's customers to turn their content into knowledge through scalable processes built for their business, while protecting it with powerful governance capabilities. The Digital Business Platform is a fully integrated platform that provides a flexible, agile framework that customers can use to build their own unique process content centric digital experiences.

The complete Forrester Wave: ECM Content Platforms, Q3 2019 can be accessed here.

About Alfresco

Alfresco Software, Inc. ("Alfresco") is a commercial, open source software company. The company provides a better, more effortless way for people to work, making sure they have the information they need, exactly when they need it most. The Alfresco Digital Business Platform accelerates the design and delivery of 'cloud-first' solutions for the enterprise that are process and content intensive. It is a single, integrated platform built from the ground up by Alfresco and used to digitize processes, manage content and securely govern information. Alfresco helps more than 1,300 industry-leading organizations, including Cisco, Pitney Bowes, Capital One, US Department of Navy, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and NASA, be more responsive and competitive. Founded in 2005, Alfresco has its U.S. headquarters in San Mateo, California, and European headquarters in Maidenhead, UK. For more information on Alfresco, please visit http://www.alfresco.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190724005608/en/

Contacts:

Irina Rasskazova

AlfrescoUS@teamlewis.com

617 386 9780