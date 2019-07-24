

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Stocks have turned mixed over the course of the trading session on Wednesday after showing an initial move to the downside. While the Dow has remained in the red, the tech-heavy Nasdaq has bounced off its early lows and into positive territory.



Currently, the major averages remain on opposite sides of the unchanged line. The Nasdaq is up 13.39 points or 0.2 percent at 8,264.80, while the Dow is down 142.69 points or 0.5 percent at 27,206.50 and the S&P 500 is down 1.00 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 3,004.47.



Disappointing earnings news from companies like Dow components Caterpillar (CAT) and Boeing (BA) contributed to initial weakness on Wall Street.



Shares of Caterpillar have slumped by 3.5 percent after the heavy equipment maker reported weaker than expected second quarter earnings.



Troubled aerospace giant Boeing has also moved to the downside after reporting its biggest ever quarterly loss amid the grounding of its bestselling 737 Max aircraft.



On the other hand, shares of UPS (UPS) have soared by 8 percent after the delivery giant reported second quarter results that exceeded estimates on both the top and bottom lines.



The early selling pressure was partly offset by the release of a Commerce Department report showing a stronger than expected rebound in U.S. new home sales in the month of June.



The Commerce Department said new home sales spiked by 7.0 percent to an annual rate of 646,000 in June after plunging by 8.2 percent to a revised rate of 604,000 in May.



Economists had expected new home sales to jump by 5.4 percent to a rate of 660,000 from the 626,000 originally reported for the previous month.



The markets may also be benefiting from continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks following news of planned face-to-face meetings next week.



Sector News



Most of the major sectors are showing only modest moves on the day, contributing to the lackluster performance by the broader markets.



Semiconductor stocks continue to see substantial strength, however, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index surging up by 2.7 percent to a new record intraday high.



Chipmaker Texas Instruments (TXN) has led the sector higher after reporting second quarter results that exceeded analyst estimates on both the top and bottom lines despite previously warning of a slowdown in demand.



On the other hand, steel stocks have shown a significant move to the downside, dragging the NYSE Arca Steel Index down by 1.5 percent.



Other Markets



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region moved mostly higher during trading on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index rose by 0.4 percent, while China's Shanghai Composite Index climbed by 0.8 percent.



Meanwhile, the major European markets turned in a mixed performance on the day. While the German DAX Index rose by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index edged down by 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.7 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries are rebounding after coming under pressure over the course of the previous session. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is down by 2.1 basis points at 2.053 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX