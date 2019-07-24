Thompson Education Center's Sherry Li Went to the Liberty High School Senior Assembly to Offer Student Grants

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Thompson Education Center's chairman, Sherry Li, was present at the Liberty High School Senior Assembly, and as a member of the Liberty Rotary Community, she donated scholarships to the students. She was joined by Barbi Neumann, Senior Unit Director of Town of Wallkill Boys & Girls Club and Gary Siegel, President of CD Trips.

The Assembly was very well attended. The Board of Education, Administration and staff of Liberty Central Schools extended their best wishes to the students who have received awards as well as congratulated all of the fellow graduate students for a job well done.

Thompson Education Center is planning to create a high-end education community. It is located in Sullivan County, Town of Thompson, covering 575 acres. Thompson Education Center will be working with accredited colleges to develop a new Education community in Sullivan County. It will include a Business School, a school of Film & Arts, Nurse/Medical Training, Culinary Training, High School Equivalent Diploma and Executive and Vocational Training programs as well as related ancillary facilities. After completion of Phase 1, the project will include 4 classroom buildings, student dormitories, student townhouses and a student center.

Currently, Thompson Education Center has entered into agreements and signed letters of interest with high schools, colleges, education institutions and systems both in U.S. and China. Each of them will provide a great number of students to Thompson Education Center. Also, TEC has already been working with several U.S. Accredited Colleges on Undergraduate Programs and ESL Programs.

Thompson Education Center will bring economic growth to the local community. Numerous construction professional firms have been retained for the project such as architects, engineers, land-use lawyers and local contractors. An increasing number of jobs will be created throughout the entire project such as real estate agents, professors, instructors, librarians, cleaning and maintenance workers amongst many others.

Thompson Education Center has already gained significant support from local government agencies, small businesses and individuals. Thompson Education Center will continue working closely with Sullivan County Partnership, Chamber of Commerce, Visitors Association and other local groups to bring more investors and visitors to Sullivan County to strengthen the economy.

Thompson Education Center is proud to be a community member and is happy to support and to help the community and children. TEC has been making monthly fresh fruits, vegetable and meat deliveries to Boys & Girls Club/Town of Wallkill, NY since late 2015.

