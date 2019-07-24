

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The major European markets exhibited slight weakness on Wednesday even as most of those in the region closed higher, with investors reacting to the latest batch of earnings reports and economic data.



Optimism about monetary easing by the European Central Bank and the Federal Reserve supported the markets.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.05%. Among the major indices, Germany's DAX advanced 0.26%, while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 and France's CAC 40 declined 0.73% and 0.22%, respectively. Switzerland's SMI ended 0.58% down.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Czech Republic, Denmark, Greece, Italy, Spain and Turkey closed on a firm note. Belgium, Finland, Ireland and Netherlands edged up marginally.



Poland and Ukraine ended flat, while Norway, Iceland, Portugal, Russia and Sweden closed weak.



In the UK market, ITV rallied nearly 7% after the company said its ad revenue fell less than expected thanks to strong contribution in online revenue from reality show 'Love Island.'



Informa gained 6.5%. Taylor Whimpey, Next, Segro, Marks & Spencer and NMC Health ended stronger by 2.4 to 4%.



Rio Tinto, Standard Chartered, BHP Group, Croda International, Anglo American, Burberry Group and HSBC ended lower by 2 to 5%.



Aston Martin shares plunged sharply after the company revealed a massive slump in sales.



German stocks Covestro, Thyssenkrupp, Infineon, Wirecard and SAP gained 1 to 3.25%.



Daimler gained about 2.5% after the company announced that it would cut costs. The company attributed its second quarter loss of 1.56 billion euros to diesel-related issues and replacement costs of Takata airbags in the vehicles.



Deutsche Bank shed 1.85% after the lender reported a net loss of 3.15 billion euros for the second quarter.



In France, Dassault Systemes surged up 4.7%. STMicroElectronics gained about 3.6% and Technip advanced 2.8%. Saint Gobain closed 1.6% up. Peaugeot gained 1.5% on strong results.



In economic news, the euro zone services PMI slid to 53.3 from 53.6 in the previous month while the manufacturing PMI declined to 46.4 from 47.6 a month ago, hitting a 79-month low. The composite output index fell to 51.5 from 52.2 in June.



Germany's private sector grew at the slowest pace in four months in July as the downturn in manufacturing continued, flash data from IHS Markit showed.



The flash composite purchasing managers' index, or PMI fell to 51.4 in July from 52,6 in June. Economists had forecast a score of 52.3.



The flash manufacturing PMI dropped to 43.1 in July from 45.0 in the previous month. Economists had forecast a score of 45.2. This was the lowest reading in seven years.



The flash services PMI decreased to 55.4 in July from 55.8 in the preceding month. Economists had forecast a score of 55.2. The latest reading was the slowest in two months.



France's private sector grew at a slower pace in July, survey results from IHS Markit showed. The flash composite output index fell to 51.7 in July from 52.7 in June. The score was forecast to drop to 52.5.



Moderate growth was driven by the service sector, while manufacturing output slipped back into contraction territory.



The services Purchasing Managers' Index came in at 52.2 in July, down from 52.9 a month ago. Economists had forecast the indicator to drop to 52.8.



France's manufacturing confidence weakened in July, survey data from the statistical office Insee showed Wednesday.



The manufacturing sentiment index dropped slightly to 101 in July from 102 in June. The reading was forecast to remain unchanged at 102.



Industrialists were less optimistic on the general production prospects. The corresponding balance fell 2 points to zero.



The survey showed that the overall business confidence index fell to 105 in July from 106 in June.



The European Central Bank holds a policy meeting on Thursday amid expectations it will provide dovish guidance, paving the way for easing in September to stimulate Eurozone growth.



