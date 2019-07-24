

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Continuing the release of the results of this month's long-term securities auctions, the Treasury Department revealed on Wednesday that its auction of $41 billion worth of five-year notes attracted below average demand.



The five-year note auction drew a high yield of 1.824 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.26.



Last month, the Treasury also sold $41 billion worth of five-year notes, drawing a high yield of 1.791 percent and a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.35.



The bid-to-cover ratio is a measure of demand that indicates the amount of bids for each dollar worth of securities being sold.



The ten previous five-year note auctions had an average bid-to-cover ratio of 2.36.



Looking ahead, the Treasury is due to announce the results of its auction of $32 billion worth of seven-year notes on Thursday.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX