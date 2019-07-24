

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Switzerland stock market ended notably lower on Wednesday and activity was mostly stock specific with earnings news setting the trend.



Optimism about resumption of U.S.-China trade talks and monetary easing by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank helped limit market's slide.



The benchmark SMI ended down 57.47 points, or 0.58%, at 9,907.68. The index, which edged up marginally in early trades, dropped down to a low of 9,875.36 later on in the session.



UBS Group shares declined nearly 4%. Credit Suisse ended 1.4% down, while Swatch Group and Alcon both ended lower by about 1.25%.



Novartis, Swiss Life Holding, Swisscom and Richemont lost 0.4 to 1%.



Lonza Group shares shed about 0.6% despite the company saying it is on track to achieve full-year targets. The company's first-half profit plunged due to losses linked to the sale of its water business and continued difficulties in specialty ingredients business.



Sika, LafargeHolcim and ABB moved up 0.4 to 0.6%.



In the midcap index, AMS ended stronger by over 6%, extending gains from previous session.



Temenos Group, Logitech International, Georg Fischer, VAT Group, OC Oerlikon Corp. and Vifor Pharma gained 0.6 to 1.8%.



Julius Baer declined 2.5%. Lindt & Sp, Kuehne & Nagel, BB Biotech, Clariant and Flughafen Zurich lost 1 to 1.6%.



In economic news, the Swiss investor sentiment index rose to -24.0 in July 2019 from -30.0 in the previous month, as analysts' opinions on the development of the Swiss economy remain subdued.



The economic prospects for the Euro Area and the US are considered more favorable following the G20 summit in Osaka and the accommodative monetary policy that is expected from the Federal Reserve.



Among other markets in Europe, the major ones closed weak, while the others turned in a mixed performance.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX