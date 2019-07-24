HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc.: HAWKEYE Acquires Railway Property in BC Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. (the "Company" or "HAWKEYE") (TSX-V-HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker: HGT; ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): is pleased to announce that HAWKEYE has entered into two Sale and Purchase Agreements with two separate arms-length vendors to acquire 100% interests in an additional fifteen (15) claims (the "Claims") totaling 826 hectares in the BC Golden Triangle. The Claims are located approximately 12 kilometres east-northeast of the Village of Iskut, BC, Canada, and are situated in the Liard mining district west of the Klappan River surrounding Thatue Mountain. The Claims are also situated in close proximity to the Company's McBride and Todagin properties.

Agreement Details

Under terms of the first Sale and Purchase Agreement between HAWKEYE and the vendor, the Company may acquire one Claim totaling 34 hectares by issuing 100,000 shares in the capital of the Company to the vendor. The acquisition is not subject to an NSR..

Under terms of the second Sale and Purchase Agreement between HAWKEYE and the vendor, the Company may acquire fourteen (14) Claims totaling 792 hectares by paying a $1,000 cash payment and issuing 200,000 shares in the capital of the Company to the vendor. The acquisition is not subject to an NSR.

The two Sale and Purchase Agreements between HAWKEYE and the Vendors are subject to TSX approval. The shares will be issued with a four month hold period from issuance.

About HAWKEYE

HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

HAWKEYE GOLD & DIAMOND INC.

Per:

"Greg Neeld"

President & CEO

Vancouver: (778) 379-5393

Email: greg@hawkeyegold.com

Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

SOURCE: HAWKEYE Gold & Diamond Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553254/HAWKEYE-Acquires-Railway-Property-in-BC-Golden-Triangle