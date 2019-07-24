Richmond, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 24, 2019) - Alpha Peak Leisure Inc. (TSXV: AAP) ("Alpha Peak" or the "Company") announces the filling of its Amended and Restated Management Discussion and Analysis for the three months ended March 31, 2019 ("Amended MD&A"). In the Amended MD&A to provide more detail analysis than the original MD&A for the three months ended March 31, 2019 filed on May 30, 2019 (the "Original MD&A"), as follows.

There are no changes required to Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended March 31, 2019 (filed on May 30, 2019). Other than as expressly set forth in the Amended MD&A, the Amended MD&A add the information about "the Share Purchase and Distribution" which is not include in the Original MD&A.

For more information, please contact:

Jin Huang, Corporate Secretary

Telephone: (86) 1376173979

Email: jin.huang@alphapeak.ca

Forward-Looking Information

Except for statements of historical fact contained herein, information in this press release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Other than statements of historical fact, all statements that involve various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors are "forward-looking statements", including with respect to the receipt of regulatory and other approvals, the satisfaction of conditions precedent to closing of the Transaction, the payment of the Distribution, the Distribution Record Date, the ability of Alpha Peak to implement the Distribution, Stated Capital Reduction and Transaction on the terms described or at all, as well as the financial condition and status of Alpha Peak after the Transaction. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove accurate. Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined herein have the meanings given to them in the management information circular dated December 21, 2018 ("Circular").

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Alpha Peak in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, the risk factors set out in the Circular, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, Alpha Peak expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/46494