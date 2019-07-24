

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SEI Investments (SEIC) announced a profit for its second quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's profit totaled $126.54 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $121.68 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.2% to $409.59 million from $404.83 million last year.



