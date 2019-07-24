

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) revealed a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $954 million, or $1.24 per share. This compares with $556 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Las Vegas Sands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $555 million or $0.72 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $3.33 billion from $3.30 billion last year.



Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings at a glance:



