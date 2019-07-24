

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook, Inc (FB) released a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.62 billion, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $5.11 billion, or $1.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.7% to $16.89 billion from $13.23 billion last year.



Facebook, Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $2.62 Bln. vs. $5.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.91 vs. $1.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.88 -Revenue (Q2): $16.89 Bln vs. $13.23 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX