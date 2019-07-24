Web Presence: Financial Advisor, Darcy Bergen Holds Retirement Planning Classes

PEORIA, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Financial advisor Darcy Bergen has more than two decades of experience in financial planning. Designed to provide conservative retirement planning strategies and products guarantee income for life, Darcy Bergen's group protects their client's principal from the fluctuations of the stock market with fixed annuity options. He explains how these methods are best put into action.

Darcy Bergen explains, "Our financial group shows clients that there is a way to save and live with guaranteed income for the rest of their lives with annuity-based products. Bergen Financial is made up of a team of advisors that have over 100 years of combined experience assisting clients. There is no longer a need to guess; we set up a customized plan and help you implement a personalized strategy depending on your specific needs."

Darcy Bergen founded Bergen Financial Group based on a simple philosophy; to teach their clients how to employ strategies to help protect them from incurring losses on their savings. Losing money in the stock market is not the way to save or live in retirement. His group aims to provide education, advice, and consulting to retirees and those planning for retirement.

Darcy Bergen explains, "Personalized retirement planning is critical. There are no cookie-cutter plans when it comes to personal investing. Everyone's needs are different; their financial situations vary and understanding how to implement the most optimal strategy to get someone the most money out of their investing is critical. We look at every individual's position as a unique opportunity to offer our specialized services."

At Bergen Financial Group, they build long-term client relationships that span generations. They understand that financial products are often complicated and confusing, and that's why Darcy Bergen's team only implements strategies that their clients fully understand. Since they are an independent firm, they can present several different approaches and not merely a one-size-fits-all approach. Bergen Financial Group can customize your plan based on your needs, not the needs of one company.

With headquarters located in Peoria, Arizona, as well as offices in Tucson, Mesa & Scottsdale, Arizona, their expertise is on a wide-ranging level. They offer educational seminars throughout the valley to help guide individuals through their financial journey and into a vibrant retirement.

If you're interested in optimizing your retirement planning, contact Bergen Financial today.

Darcy Bergen, CRFA

AZ License #: 7714485

The Bergen Financial Group Headquarters

20542 N. Lake Pleasant Rd. Suite 111

Peoria, AZ 85382

602-652-2665

info@bergenfinancialgroup.com

Bergenfinancialgroup.com

Investment advisory services offered through Horter Investment Management, LLC, a SEC-Registered Investment Advisor. Horter Investment Management does not provide legal or tax advice. Investment Advisor Representatives of Horter Investment Management may only conduct business with residents of the states and jurisdictions in which they are properly registered or exempt from registration requirements. Insurance and annuity products are sold separately through Bergen Financial Group. Securities transactions for Horter Investment Management clients are placed through E*TRADE Advisor Services, TD Ameritrade and Nationwide Advisory Solutions. Insurance and annuity products are not sold through Horter Investment Management, LLC ("Horter"). Horter does not endorse any annuity or insurance products nor does it guarantee their performance. Owners of these products are subject to the terms and conditions of the policies and contracts of the issuing companies. All product guarantees depend on the insurance company's financial strength and claims-paying ability.

