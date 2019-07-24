MobileSmith Health and Hardtner Medical Center Team-Up on Development of Mobile App to Engage Rural Area Patient Population

Hardtner Access App Established to Increase Patient Portal Usage; Provides Important Information Including Physician Directory, Lists of Services and Prescription Refills

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / MobileSmith Health (OTCQB: MOST), a leader in the digital health and mobile development sector that is reshaping traditional healthcare, today announced the collaboration with Hardtner Medical Center on the release of a patient portal app - Hardtner Access. The Louisiana-based medical center turned to MobileSmith Health to develop its first app with the goal of increasing patient portal usage among its rural area patient population.

"As mobile technology use in rural communities continues to rise, reaching these patients on their mobile device with an interactive, targeted app is crucial in delivering a more engaged patient experience and better adherence to appointments and treatments," said Randy Tomlin, MobileSmith Health CEO and chairman of the board. "Partners like Hardtner Medical Center understand that keeping patients connected throughout their care journey is a challenge many rural hospitals face. This is precisely why implementing a dedicated mobile app as part of a provider or health system's overall mobile strategy will not only reduce the number of no-shows, but will help establish long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationships with patients while helping improve health outcomes."

The Hardtner Access App, built using MobileSmith Health's signature Blueprints, provides users with important information, such as a directory of physicians and departments along with lists of the medical center's services. Users can also access their own information via the patient portal as well as refill prescriptions, find the nearest location using their phones' built-in GPS and access information to help answer health questions that users may have.

"We have found that the better communications we have with the patients, the more they are taking an active role in their healthcare," said Paul G. Mathews, Chief Executive Officer of Hardtner Medical Center. "Having their healthcare records and providers at their fingertips really ties them in to our facility, helping to continue improving the quality of care delivered."

Through the use of MobileSmith Health Blueprints, hospitals and other healthcare organizations can customize their apps based on specific feature sets, workflow, branding, protocol, procedure and service line while launching in as little as 90 days. The company's latest Blueprints 4.0 include new functionality that tailors the patient experience both pre- and post-op with the introduction of "Peri." This enhancement offers AI-based interactions that elevate patient literacy with conversational interfaces, video and images. EMR integration and new adherence tracking dashboards allow providers to readily assess risk factors for complications, cancellations or readmissions.

About MobileSmith Health

MobileSmith Health (OTCBB: MOST)is changing healthcare one app at a time by targeting the glaring inefficiencies in the American healthcare delivery model. Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., MobileSmith Health provides turnkey mobile applications that improve health outcomes, patient satisfaction and adherence for the new generation of digital health consumers. More than 60 healthcare systems and organizations are partnering with MobileSmith Health to deliver a new healthcare experience and embrace the impact of technology as a change agent. For more information, visit www.mobilesmith.com and connect with us at @TheMobileSmith, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Hardtner Medical Center

Hardtner Medical Center is a 35-bed Critical Access Hospital located in North Central Louisiana serving a market area of 50,000 people. Hardtner has progressed to provide most specialty services and performs a variety of surgical procedures. Currently staffed with 12 primary care providers and 20 specialists, state-of-the-art technology provides exceptional care close to home.

