

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kaiser Aluminum Corporation (KLUCQ.OB) released earnings for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $19 million, or $1.18 per share. This compares with $21 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Kaiser Aluminum Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $23 million or $1.40 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.31 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.6% to $375 million from $415 million last year.



Kaiser Aluminum Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $23 Mln. vs. $28 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.40 vs. $1.68 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.31 -Revenue (Q2): $375 Mln vs. $415 Mln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX