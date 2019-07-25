

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) said Part 1a of the Phase 3 CheckMate -227 trial evaluating Opdivo plus low-dose Yervoy met the co-primary endpoint of overall survival, demonstrating a superior benefit versus chemotherapy in first-line non-small cell lung cancer patients whose tumors express PD-L1 ?1%. In an exploratory analysis of patients in Part 1b whose tumors do not express PD-L1, a survival benefit was also observed with Opdivo plus low-dose Yervoy.



However, part 2 of the CheckMate -227 trial, evaluating Opdivo plus chemotherapy, did not meet the pre-specified primary endpoint of overall survival versus chemotherapy in patients with non-squamous histology, regardless of PD-L1 status.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX