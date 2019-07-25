

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) on Wednesday posted a profit for the second quarter that missed analysts' estimates. The auto giant also detailed a weak earnings outlook for the full year, sending its shares down 6% in the extended trading session.



Ford reported second-quarter profit of $148 million or $0.04 per share, compared with last year's profit of $1.07 billion or $0.27 per share.



Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $0.28 per share, up from $0.27 per share. On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Revenues for the quarter remained slipped to $38.85 billion from $38.92 billion in the same period last year. Automotive revenues dropped to $35.76 billion from $35.91 billion last year. Analysts expected revenue of $35.07 billion for the quarter.



'Midway through this key year of action, we are pleased with the progress we are making toward creating a more dynamic and profitable business,' said Jim Hackett, Ford president and chief executive officer. 'In this time of profound change in our industry, Ford has amazing opportunities to delight customers, innovate and collaborate in new ways, and create value.'



Looking forward, Ford expects full year adjusted earnings to be $1.20 to $1.35 per share. Analysts currently estimate earnings of $1.39 per share.



F closed Wednesday's trading at $10.33, up $0.16 or 1.57%, on the NYSE. The stock, however, slipped $0.64 or 6.19% in the after-hours trading.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX