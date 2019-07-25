

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) Wednesday reported a second-quarter profit that trumped Wall Street estimates, driven largely by higher-than expected revenue growth reflecting increase in ad revenues. The company also reached a record $5 billion settlement agreement with the Federal Trade Commission over its privacy policies.



Menlo Park, California-based Facebook's second-quarter profit dropped to $2.62 billion or $0.91 per share from $5.11 billion or $1.74 per share last year.



Facebook said it recorded a charge of $2.0 billion in the quarter related to the FTC settlement. FTC slapped a $5 billion settlement fine on Facebook, of which $3 billion was recorded previous quarter. The company also recorded a $1.1 billion income tax expense related to Altera Corp. v. Commissioner lawsuit.



Adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.99 per share. On average, 41 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter.



Revenues for the quarter surged 28 percent to $16.89 billion from $13.23 billion last year. Analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $16.50 billion for the quarter.



Daily active users rose 8 percent to 1.59 billion on average for June 2019, while monthly active users also increased 8 percent to 2.41 billion.



Mobile advertising revenues continue to be dominant contributor to ad revenues as it represented 94 percent of advertising revenue for the quarter, up from 91 percent last year. Total advertising revenues surged 28 percent to $16.62 billion.



'We had a strong quarter and our business and community continue to grow,' said Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook founder and CEO. 'We are investing in building stronger privacy protections for everyone and on delivering new experiences for the people who use our services.'



The FTC were investigating on Facebook on allegations that political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica accessed the data of 87 million Facebook users without authorization.



FB closed Wednesday's trading at $204.66, up $2.30 or 1.14%, on the Nasdaq. The stock further gained $0.34 or 0.17% in the after-hours trading.



