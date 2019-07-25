

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.7 percent on year in June, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday - shy of expectations for 0.8 percent and down from the upwardly revised 0.9 percent gain in May (originally 0.8 percent).



On a monthly basis, producer prices eased 0.1 percent after sliding 0.2 percent in the previous month.



Individually, prices were up for transportation, real estate, advertising and leasing. Prices were steady at financial services and down for communication and information services.



