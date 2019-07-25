

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) reported that its net income for the second quarter of 2019 declined to $16.8 million, or $0.11 per share, from $17.8 million, or $0.12 per share last year.



Net revenues for the quarter decreased to $201.73 million from $204.63 million in the prior year.



Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.14 per share and revenues of $204.1 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Owen Kratz, President and Chief Executive Officer of Helix, said, '..... While our outlook is not without its risks, we believe we remain positioned for a strong second half of 2019 as we continue to execute in this weak market.'



