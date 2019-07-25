NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2019 / Recently SEC official website has officially released the prospectus of WiMi Hologram Cloud. Data show that WiMi Hologram Cloud is going to list on NASDAQ, initially expected to raise $50 million. As shown in the prospectus, the truth about WiMi Hologram Cloud is presented in front of the public, which finally let the holographic cloud industry widen its horizons with careful study.

WiMi Hologram Cloud's holographic AR advertising software allows customers to insert real or animated 3D objects into video clips, and seamlessly integrate objects and videos with scene clips in the video, while advertisements are primarily inserted into movies and TV shows.

Compared with traditional digital advertising, the advertisements with holographic AR technology are more interactive, and its cost-effectiveness and flexibility are more obvious. It can recognize duplicate advertising spaces for multiple branded advertisements, saving costs.

Revenue of the WiMi Hologram Cloud mainly comes from the revenue of AR advertising and AR entertainment. The profit situation of WiMi Hologram Cloud was quite outstanding, with net profit rising from 73.33 million yuan for the whole of 2017 to 89.21 million yuan for the whole of 2018. Net profit increased by 15.26 million yuan, with 68.7 percent of growth rate, which rose from 22.22 million yuan in the first quarter of 2018 to 37.49 million yuan in the first quarter of 2019. The gross income of WiMi Hologram Cloud rose from 49.22 yuan in the first quarter of 2018 to 78.49 yuan in the first quarter of 2019, which increased by 29.26 Yuan with 59.5 percent of growing rate. The gross revenue of the company was 225 million yuan for the whole of 2018. * Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

From the above data, it is easy to see the whole business growth trend of the WiMi Hologram Cloud. It is shown in the feedback from this market that the business revenue has been increasing, and the market development has been expanding.

Source: Frost & Sullivan

The application market of holographic AR in the entertainment industry was 600 million yuan in 2016. The compound annual growth rate is expected to be 83.5 percent from 2016 to 2020, 92.8 percent from 2020 to 2025, and 180 billion yuan by 2025. Such a rapid groth is supposed to be attributed to the increasing popularity of entertainment radio programs, especially live radio programmes, including ceremonies, concerts, parties and sports events, in which AR has great potential. What's more, the enhancement of live broadcast capabilities brought about by smartphones and other portable digital devices has also contributed to this growth.

China will build an internationally leading 5G network, plan the 5G network with independent networking as the target architecture, accelerate the end-to-end maturity of 5G industry, and develop smart city, car networking, industrial Internet and other innovation platforms and R&D applications relying on 5G joint innovation center and 5G industry research institute. As one of China's leading 5G holographic cloud platforms, WiMi Hologram Cloud is going to list on NASDAQ, which will push China's AI vision to the global technological leadership.

* Source: U.S. SEC - FORM F-1, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc., Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Media Contact

Name: Tim Wong

Email: bjoverseasnews@gmail.com

Tele: +86 10 89913328

SOURCE: WiMi

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/553224/WiMi-Hologram-Cloud-Is-Going-to-List-on-NASDAQ-Initially-Expected-to-Raise-50-Million