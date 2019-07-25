

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung will launch Galaxy Fold in September, after the company earlier delayed the retail launch of its first foldable device. It was supposed to be released on April 26 in the United States. The price reportedly will be $1,980, remaining the same as before.



The company said it made improvements to Galaxy Fold, and is conducting final product tests to make Galaxy Fold available to customers starting from September in select markets. It will share details later.



According to the company, the top protective layer of the Infinity Flex Display has been extended beyond the bezel, making it apparent that it is an integral part of the display structure and not meant to be removed. The top and bottom of the hinge area have been strengthened with newly added protection caps.



