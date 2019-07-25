AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A (C1U) AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jul-2019 / 06:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF FTSE 100 - A DEALING DATE: 24/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 741.515 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 32852 CODE: C1U ISIN: LU1437025023 Category Code: NAV TIDM: C1U Sequence No.: 14555 EQS News ID: 846527 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2019 00:18 ET (04:18 GMT)