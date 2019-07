AMUNDI ETF MSCI SPAIN (CS1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI SPAIN: Net Asset Value(s) 25-Jul-2019 / 06:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI SPAIN DEALING DATE: 24/07/2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 196.7067 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 296646 CODE: CS1 ISIN: FR0010655746 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CS1 Sequence No.: 14542 EQS News ID: 846501 End of Announcement EQS News Service

July 25, 2019 00:19 ET (04:19 GMT)