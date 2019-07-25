AllCloud Expands Berlin Presence to Support Growing Demand for AWS in Germany

An AWS Premier Consulting Partner, AllCloud has been helping startups and large enterprises throughout Germany transform their businesses with cloud services for three years

BERLIN, July 25, 2019, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, has expanded its sales and technical service operations in Berlin. The expansion continues AllCloud's momentum in Germany and Europe, where the company has been growing rapidly. Dr. Robert Klimke, who has led enterprise cloud sales organizations in Europe for more than a decade, is AllCloud's Germany Country Manager. AllCloud's German and European customers include Amdocs, Auto1, AxelSpringer, BMC, CanDo, Fraugster and Hotellistat.



AWS is growing quickly in Germany across industries, as companies of all sizes innovate and transform their businesses around cloud services. In Berlin in particular, a large number of startups are adopting cloud technologies and either newly adopting cloud services or transitioning to become cloud-native. In addition, the middle market (Mittlestand) and enterprise organizations are migrating to the cloud in huge numbers. A strong economy combined with emerging tech hubs and a rapidly developing talent pool has made Germany one of the most prominent markets outside the United States.

AllCloud is one of the fastest-growing AWS partners in Germany. AllCloud, which has been operating in Germany for three years, offers a mix of AWS expertise, extensive knowledge of the latest cloud technologies and a unique methodology that allows it to remain agile throughout the customer engagement. The combination provides clients with quick migrations, while still being able to pivot quickly and always working towards a bigger vision of continuous innovation and becoming truly cloud native.

"We've been operating in Berlin for some time, but our growth over the past year, combined with intensifying demand for cloud services throughout Germany, made our decision to open a standalone office in Berlin an easy one," says Eran Gil, CEO at AllCloud. "We have a strong local team capable of serving startups that are just turning to the cloud and larger enterprises that need advanced security support, workload migrations or fully managed services. We are working closely with AWS representatives in the region and working to hire top talent quickly with the expectation of further growth in the next few years."

The new Berlin office is located at Rosenstrasse 2, 10178 Berlin.

About AllCloud

AllCloud is a global professional services company providing organizations with the tools for cloud enablement and transformation. Through a unique combination of expertise and agility, AllCloud accelerates cloud innovation and helps organizations fully unlock the value received from cloud technology. As an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and a Salesforce Platinum Partner, AllCloud helps clients connect their front office and back office by building a new operating model that allows them to harness the benefits of both Salesforce and AWS. AllCloud is supported by a robust ecosystem of technology partners, proven methodologies, and well-documented best practices. Thereby, elevating customers by achieving operational excellence on the cloud, within a secure environment, at every milestone of the journey to becoming cloud first.

With over 11 years of experience and a portfolio with thousands of successful cloud deployments, AllCloud serves clients across the globe. AllCloud has offices in Israel, Europe and North America.

