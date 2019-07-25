Kinnevik: Pricing of Livongo's IPO

PRICING OF LIVONGO'S IPO

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today announced that Livongo Health, Inc. ("Livongo") has set the final price in its initial public offering (the "IPO") at USD 28 per share, corresponding to a fully diluted pre-money valuation of USD 2.8 billion. As previously announced, Kinnevik has agreed to purchase shares of Livongo from Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, LLC ("Merck"). Based on the final price in the IPO, Kinnevik will be purchasing 2,991,795 shares of Livongo's common stock from Merck for a cash consideration of USD 84 million. In addition, Kinnevik has agreed to purchase newly issued shares of Livongo's common stock in the IPO for a cash consideration of approximately USD 6 million.

The pricing of the IPO occurred after the close of the U.S. stock markets on 24 July 2019 and a copy of the press release issued by Livongo can be accessed at this link:

http://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/07/25/1887658/0/en/Livongo-Announces-Pricing-of-Initial-Public-Offering.html

Following the closing of the IPO and the purchase from Merck and Livongo, Kinnevik is expected to own approximately 13.8% of Livongo's outstanding shares (11.2% on a fully diluted basis), assuming no exercise of the underwriters' option to purchase additional shares in the IPO. Based on the final price in the IPO and after Kinnevik's additional investment, the value of Kinnevik's total interest in Livongo will be USD 356m, compared to a total investment of USD 156m. Kinnevik's purchase of the shares is conditional upon the closing of the IPO, which is expected to occur on 29 July 2019.

