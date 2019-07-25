PR No: C2909C -- Q2 net revenues $2.17 billion; gross margin 38.2%; operating margin 9.0%; net income $160 million -- H1 net revenues $4.25 billion; gross margin 38.8%; operating margin 9.6%; net income $338 million -- Q3 business outlook at mid-point: net revenues up about 15.3% Q/Q and gross margin of about 37.5% Geneva, July 25, 2019 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information). ST reported second quarter net revenues of $2.17 billion, gross margin of 38.2%, operating margin of 9.0%, and net income of $160 million or $0.18 diluted earnings per share. Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented: -- "As planned, in the second quarter we returned to sequential revenue growth. In fact, revenues increased 4.7%, above the mid-point of our guidance of 2.4%, driven by specialized imaging sensors, RF products for front end modules, silicon carbide MOSFETs and digital automotive, partially offset by general purpose analog, microcontrollers and legacy automotive products. We delivered an operating margin of 9.0%. -- "During the first half of 2019 we delivered sales and profitability results in line with our quarterly guidance and we continued to advance our strategic investments. -- "Looking at the third quarter, we expect strong sequential revenue growth of about 15.3% at the mid-point. This growth will be driven by engaged customer programs and new products in a softer than expected legacy automotive and industrial market. Gross margin is expected to be about 37.5% at the mid-point, including about 140 basis points of unsaturation charges. -- "For the full year 2019, we now expect net revenues to be in the range of about $9.35 to $9.65 billion. We confirm our investment plan of $1.1 to $1.2 billion. Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP) (US$ m, except per share data) Q2 2019 Q1 2019 Q2 2018 Q/Q Y/Y --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- --------- --------- Net Revenues $2,173 $2,076 $2,269 4.7% (4.2)% --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- --------- --------- Gross Profit $830 $818 $911 1.6% (8.9)% --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- --------- --------- Gross Margin 38.2% 39.4% 40.2% (120) bps (200) bps --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- --------- --------- Operating Income $196 $211 $289 (7.0)% (32.0)% --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- --------- --------- Operating Margin 9.0% 10.2% 12.7% (120) bps (370) bps --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- --------- --------- Net Income $160 $178 $261 (10.2)% (38.7)% --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- --------- --------- Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.18 $0.20 $0.29 (10.0)% (37.9)% --------------------------- ------- ------- ------- --------- --------- Second Quarter 2019 Summary Review Net Revenues By Product Group (US$ Q2 Q1 Q2 m) 2019 2019 2018 Q/Q Y/Y ----------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------- Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) $885 $903 $870 (2.1)% 1.7% ----------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------- Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) $694 $552 $613 25.7% 13.2% ----------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------- Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) $591 $617 $782 (4.2)% (24.4)% ----------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------- Others $3 $4 $4 - - ----------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------- Total Net Revenues $2,173 $2,076 $2,269 4.7% (4.2)% ----------------------------------------- -------- -------- -------- -------- --------- Net revenues totaled $2.17 billion. On a sequential basis revenues increased 4.7%, 230 basis points better than the mid-point of the Company's guidance. On a year-over-year basis, second quarter net revenues decreased 4.2% as the Company recorded lower sales in Analog, Microcontrollers and Digital ICs, partially offset by growth in Automotive and Power Discrete, MEMS and Sensors. On a year-over-year basis, sales to OEMs increased 10.3%, while Distribution decreased 27.0% due to the ongoing inventory correction. Gross profit totaled $830 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 8.9%. Gross margin of 38.2% decreased 200 basis points year-over-year, mainly impacted by usual sales price pressure, unfavorable product mix and unsaturation charges. Second quarter gross margin was 30 basis points lower than the mid-point of the Company's guidance, mainly due to unfavorable product mix. Second quarter gross margin includes 80 basis points of unsaturation charges. Operating income decreased 32.0% to $196 million, compared to $289 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company's operating margin decreased 370 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 9.0% of net revenues, compared to 12.7% in the 2018 second quarter. By product group, compared with the year-ago quarter: Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG): -- Revenue increased in both Automotive and Power Discrete. -- Operating profit decreased by 13.1% to $73 million. Operating margin was 8.2% compared to 9.7%. Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS): -- Revenue increased in MEMS and Sensors while Analog decreased. -- Operating profit increased by 15.6% to $74 million. Operating margin was 10.7% compared to 10.5%. Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG): -- Revenue decreased in both Microcontrollers and Digital ICs. -- Operating profit decreased by 71.7% to $45 million. Operating margin was 7.6% compared to 20.3%. Net income and diluted earnings per share decreased to $160 million and $0.18, respectively, compared to $261 million and $0.29, respectively, in the year-ago quarter. Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights Trailing 12 Months ------------- ------- ------- ----------------------------------------- Q2 Q1 Q2 Q2 Q2 TTM (US$ m) 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018(1) Change ------------- ------- ------- -------- -------- --------- ---------- Net cash from operating activities $324 $341 $360 $1,694 $1,835 (7.7)% ------------- ------- ------- -------- -------- --------- ---------- Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) $(67) $(67) $(40) $343 $280 22.5% ------------- ------- ------- -------- -------- --------- ---------- (1) Q2 2018 trailing 12 months includes 2017 amounts that have been adjusted to reflect the reclassification as operating cash flows of the implied interest paid in the settlement of our convertible bonds. Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, were $372 million in the second quarter. In the year-ago quarter, capital expenditures, net, were $390 million. Inventory at the end of the quarter was $1.89 billion, up from $1.77 billion in the prior quarter. Day sales of inventory at quarter-end was 129 days compared to 124 days in the prior quarter. Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was negative $67 million in the second quarter, compared to negative $40 million in the year-ago quarter. In the second quarter, the Company paid cash dividends totaling $53 million and executed a $64 million share buy-back as part of its ongoing program. ST's net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $308 million at June 29, 2019 compared to $510 million at March 30, 2019 and reflected total liquidity of $2.51 billion and total financial debt of $2.20 billion. Business Outlook The Company's guidance for the 2019 third quarter is: -- Net revenues are expected to increase about 15.3% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points; -- Gross margin of about 37.5%, plus or minus 200 basis points; -- This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.15 = EUR1.00 for the 2019 third quarter and includes the impact of existing hedging contracts. -- The third quarter will close on September 28, 2019. Conference Call and Webcast Information STMicroelectronics will conduct a conference call with analysts, investors and reporters to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results and current business outlook today at 9:30 a.m. Central European Time (CET) / 3:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET). A live webcast (listen-only mode) of the conference call will be accessible at ST's website, http://investors.st.com, and will be available for replay until August 9, 2019. Use of Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information This press release contains supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information. Readers are cautioned that these measures are unaudited and not prepared

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2019 01:27 ET (05:27 GMT)