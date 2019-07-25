- Strong 20% in rental income
- 6.4% value creation over first half
- Brisk rental activity with leases signed on 13,000 sq.m in 6 months
- Reaffirmed commitment to environmental change
Key indicators
In millions of euros
First-half
2019
First-half
2018
Change
IFRS rental income
31.3
26.0
+20%
EPRA earnings
20.6
14.7
+41%
Portfolio value (excluding transfer duties)
1,435
1,174
+22%
LTV ratio
53.7%
53.1%
+0.6 pts
EPRA NAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €)
42.0
40.9
+2.7%
EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €)
41.3
40.4
+2.4%
Dividend per share (in €)
2.3
2.2
+4.5%
A winning property strategy
Cegereal enjoyed brisk rental activity in first-half 2019, with new leases, renewals or extensions signed on 13,000 sq.m of space (i.e., 7% of the portfolio). At end-June 2019, the average remaining lease term remained high at more than five years.
At June 30, 2019, Cegereal's overall occupancy stood at 94.2%, including recently signed leases and the departure of Capgemini. At December 31, 2018, the occupancy rate stood at 96.1%.
The arrival of the European Banking Authority and KPMG's teams at the Europlaza tower in the first six months of 2019, just weeks after ongoing renovation work was delivered, illustrates the effectiveness of Cegereal's capital expenditure program.
Results in line with Cegereal's growth plan
The acquisition of the Passy Kennedy building had a positive impact on first-half 2019 results.
The transaction helped to drive 20% growth in rental income, which came in at €31.3 million (€26.4 million euros like for like).
The portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) came to €1,435 million, growing by 22% and €1,212 million like for like (+3.2%), benefiting from the asset management policy implemented on the portfolio.
Cegereal's EPRA earnings totaled €20.6 million in first-half 2019, a sharp 41% increase on the prior-year period. As reported, they came to €17.2 million, representing growth of 17% due to an improvement in net rental income and good cost control.
EPRA NNNAV stood at €657.0 million at June 30, 2019, up from €639.6 million at December 31, 2018. The increase mainly reflects growth in consolidated net income (positive €19.6 million impact), the change in fair value of investment property (positive €23.1 million impact), the dividend payout (negative €36.6 million impact), and the capital increase carried out in March 20191 (positive €11.2 million impact).
The positive results allowed Cegereal to deliver a Total Shareholder Return of 6.4% over the six months (dividends added back).
A tenant-focused strategy
Particularly attentive to changes in lifestyles and ways of working, Cegereal invests significantly in its properties in order to constantly improve its tenants' user experience. As an example, the restaurant facilities at the Europlaza tower are soon to be transformed into welcoming, connected living spaces.
Cegereal also focuses specifically on managing energy consumption and biodiversity across its portfolio. In total, its properties feature more than 3.7 hectares of green space overall, including a 4,800 sq.m lake at Hanami, a 3,000-sq.m wooded garden at Europlaza and a living roof at Arcs de Seine.
Cegereal will continue to pursue this long-term strategy, which drives it to continually improve the quality and energy performance of its portfolio, and offer environmental advantages and a working environment that meet the expectations of new generations. In return, these tenants will ensure high occupancy rates and stable, quality income streams for Cegereal.
1 Creation of 305,190 new shares at a price of €36.71, representing 11,203,524.90 (including €1,525,950 in nominal value and 9,677,574.90 in additional paid-in capital).
About Cegereal
Created in 2006, Cegereal is a commercial property company that invests in prime office properties in Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio is estimated at €1,435 million at June 30, 2019 (excluding transfer duties).
From an environmental point of view, Cegereal's portfolio is fully certified with NF HQETM Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International certification, and benefits from the "Green Star" rating in the international GRESB benchmark.
Cegereal is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €614 million at July 24, 2019.
APPENDICES
IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)
In thousands of euros, except per share data
June 30, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
June 30, 2018
6 months
12 months
6 months
Rental income
31,290
53,026
26,036
Income from other services
15,030
15,010
10,746
Building-related costs
(17,818)
(31,002)
(16,074)
Net rental income
28,502
37,034
20,707
Administrative costs
(1,983)
(4,039)
(2,377)
Net additions to provisions depreciation and amortization
0
0
(5)
Other operating expenses
(7)
(89)
(133)
Other operating income
220
0
0
Increase in fair value of investment property
36,137
12,501
4,291
Decrease in fair value of investment property
(13,010)
(800)
(5,688)
Total change in fair value of investment property
23,127
11,701
(1,397)
Net operating income
49,860
44,607
16,795
Financial income
0
6
6
Financial expenses
(7,120)
(11,508)
(5,643)
Net ?nancial expense
(7,121)
(11,502)
(5,637)
Corporate income tax
0
0
0
CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME
42,739
33,106
11,158
of which attributable to owners of the Company
42,739
33,106
11,158
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
0
Other comprehensive income
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
42,739
33,106
11,158
of which attributable to owners of the Company
42,739
33,106
11,158
of which attributable to non-controlling interests
0
0
0
Basic earnings per share (in euros)
2.71
2.40
0.84
Diluted earnings per share (in euros)
2.60
2.27
0.79
IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)
In thousands of euros
June 30, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
June. 30, 2018
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
44
47
53
Investment property
1,435,240
1,408,520
1,174,400
Non-current loans and receivables
22,298
20,230
21,289
Financial instruments
57
597
10
Total non-current assets
1,457,639
1,429,393
1,195,752
Current assets
Trade accounts receivable
13,130
7,747
13,902
Other operating receivables
9,938
14,726
11,866
Prepaid expenses
131
116
196
Total receivables
23,199
22,589
25,964
Cash and cash equivalents
29,187
53,367
18,879
Total cash and cash equivalents
29,187
53,367
18,879
Total current assets
52,386
75,957
44,843
TOTAL ASSETS
1,510,025
1,505,350
1,240,595
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
79,532
78,006
66,863
Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital
66,462
93,277
25,314
Consolidated reserves and retained earnings
503,481
470,500
470,363
Net attributable income
42,739
33,106
11,158
Total shareholders' equity
692,214
674,889
573,697
Non-current liabilities
Non-current borrowings
763,664
763,321
616,418
Other non-current borrowings and debt
9,381
9,543
6,505
Non-current corporate income tax liability
0
0
0
Financial instruments
741
791
780
Total non-current liabilities
773,786
773,655
623,704
Current liabilities
Current borrowings
3,378
3,152
2,970
Trade accounts payable
5,866
24,996
14,698
Corporate income tax liability
0
0
0
Other operating liabilities
13,953
9,698
11,363
Prepaid revenue
20,828
18,960
14,163
Total current liabilities
44,025
56,806
43,194
Total liabilities
817,811
830,461
666,898
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
1,510,025
1,505,350
1,240,595
IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)
In thousands of euros
June 30, 2019
Dec. 31, 2018
June 30, 2018
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Consolidated net income
42,739
33,106
11,158
Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings:
Fair value adjustments to investment property
(23,127)
(11 701)
1,397
Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact:
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property)
7
11
5
Free share grants not vested at the reporting date
0
0
0
Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps)
469
473
253
Adjustments for loans at amortized cost and fair value of embedded derivatives
1,177
2,247
1,208
Contingency and loss provisions
0
0
0
Corporate income tax
0
0
0
Penalty interest
0
0
0
Cash ?ows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements
21,264
24,136
14,021
Other changes in working capital requirements
(13,314)
19,621
3,965
Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation
Change in working capital requirements
(13,314)
19,621
3,965
Net cash ?ows from operating activities
7,950
43,757
17,986
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Acquisition of ?xed assets
(3,595)
(227,422)
(6,399)
Net decrease in amounts due to ?xed asset suppliers
(1,950)
2,620
833
Net cash ?ows used in investing activities
(5,546)
(224,802)
(5,567)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Capital increase
11,204
79,901
0
Capital increase transaction costs
0
(794)
0
Change in bank debt
(750)
147,000
(750)
Issue of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants)
0
0
0
Re?nancing/financing transaction costs
(40)
(1,930)
(68)
Net increase in liability in respect of re?nancing
(420)
420
0
Purchases of hedging instruments
0
(796)
0
Net increase in current borrowings
204
134
0
Net decrease in current borrowings
0
0
(23)
Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt
0
3,615
577
Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt
(163)
0
0
Purchases and sales of treasury shares
(61)
(42)
(180)
Dividends paid
(36,557)
(54,813)
(54,813)
Net cash ?ows from ?nancing activities
(26,583)
172,694
(55,258)
Change in cash and cash equivalents
(24,179)
(8,351)
(42,839)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period*
53,367
61,718
61,718
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
29,188
53,367
18,879
* There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.
Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)
EPRA earnings APM
In thousands of euros
June 30,
June 30,
2018
Net income under IFRS
42,739
11,158
Restatement of changes in fair value of investment property
(23,127)
1,397
Other restatements of changes in fair value
490
253
Restatement of other fees
534
1 862
EPRA earnings
20,636
14,670
EPRA NNNAV APM
In thousands of euros
June 30,
December 30,
Shareholders' equity under IFRS
692,214
674,889
Portion of rent-free periods
(26,028)
(27,315)
Market value of loans
(774,055)
(772,432)
Carrying amount of loans
764,894
764 507
EPRA NNNAV
657,025
639,649
LTV ratio APM
In millions of euros
June 30,
June 30,
2018
Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements)
770
623
Fair value of investment property
1,435
1,174
LTV ratio (%)
53.7%
53.1%
Occupancy rate APM
The occupancy rate takes into account the space for which the Company receives rent or rental expenses under a lease agreement.
It stood at 94.2% at the end of the first half of 2019, compared with 96.1% at 31 December 2018.
Total Shareholder Return APM
Total Shareholder return corresponds to the growth in EPRA NNNAV since December 2018, after adding back the 2019 dividend payout.
In euros
EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties at June 30, 2019
41.3
EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties at December 31, 2018
41.0
2019 dividend per share
2.3
Value creation (%)
6.4%
