Strong 20% in rental income

6.4% value creation over first half

Brisk rental activity with leases signed on 13,000 sq.m in 6 months

Reaffirmed commitment to environmental change

Key indicators

In millions of euros First-half 2019 First-half 2018 Change IFRS rental income 31.3 26.0 +20% EPRA earnings 20.6 14.7 +41% Portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) 1,435 1,174 +22% LTV ratio 53.7% 53.1% +0.6 pts EPRA NAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €) 42.0 40.9 +2.7% EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties (in €) 41.3 40.4 +2.4% Dividend per share (in €) 2.3 2.2 +4.5%

A winning property strategy

Cegereal enjoyed brisk rental activity in first-half 2019, with new leases, renewals or extensions signed on 13,000 sq.m of space (i.e., 7% of the portfolio). At end-June 2019, the average remaining lease term remained high at more than five years.

At June 30, 2019, Cegereal's overall occupancy stood at 94.2%, including recently signed leases and the departure of Capgemini. At December 31, 2018, the occupancy rate stood at 96.1%.

The arrival of the European Banking Authority and KPMG's teams at the Europlaza tower in the first six months of 2019, just weeks after ongoing renovation work was delivered, illustrates the effectiveness of Cegereal's capital expenditure program.

Results in line with Cegereal's growth plan

The acquisition of the Passy Kennedy building had a positive impact on first-half 2019 results.

The transaction helped to drive 20% growth in rental income, which came in at €31.3 million (€26.4 million euros like for like).

The portfolio value (excluding transfer duties) came to €1,435 million, growing by 22% and €1,212 million like for like (+3.2%), benefiting from the asset management policy implemented on the portfolio.

Cegereal's EPRA earnings totaled €20.6 million in first-half 2019, a sharp 41% increase on the prior-year period. As reported, they came to €17.2 million, representing growth of 17% due to an improvement in net rental income and good cost control.

EPRA NNNAV stood at €657.0 million at June 30, 2019, up from €639.6 million at December 31, 2018. The increase mainly reflects growth in consolidated net income (positive €19.6 million impact), the change in fair value of investment property (positive €23.1 million impact), the dividend payout (negative €36.6 million impact), and the capital increase carried out in March 20191 (positive €11.2 million impact).

The positive results allowed Cegereal to deliver a Total Shareholder Return of 6.4% over the six months (dividends added back).

A tenant-focused strategy

Particularly attentive to changes in lifestyles and ways of working, Cegereal invests significantly in its properties in order to constantly improve its tenants' user experience. As an example, the restaurant facilities at the Europlaza tower are soon to be transformed into welcoming, connected living spaces.

Cegereal also focuses specifically on managing energy consumption and biodiversity across its portfolio. In total, its properties feature more than 3.7 hectares of green space overall, including a 4,800 sq.m lake at Hanami, a 3,000-sq.m wooded garden at Europlaza and a living roof at Arcs de Seine.

Cegereal will continue to pursue this long-term strategy, which drives it to continually improve the quality and energy performance of its portfolio, and offer environmental advantages and a working environment that meet the expectations of new generations. In return, these tenants will ensure high occupancy rates and stable, quality income streams for Cegereal.

1 Creation of 305,190 new shares at a price of €36.71, representing 11,203,524.90 (including €1,525,950 in nominal value and 9,677,574.90 in additional paid-in capital).

APPENDICES

IFRS Income Statement (consolidated)

In thousands of euros, except per share data June 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 6 months 12 months 6 months Rental income 31,290 53,026 26,036 Income from other services 15,030 15,010 10,746 Building-related costs (17,818) (31,002) (16,074) Net rental income 28,502 37,034 20,707 Administrative costs (1,983) (4,039) (2,377) Net additions to provisions depreciation and amortization 0 0 (5) Other operating expenses (7) (89) (133) Other operating income 220 0 0 Increase in fair value of investment property 36,137 12,501 4,291 Decrease in fair value of investment property (13,010) (800) (5,688) Total change in fair value of investment property 23,127 11,701 (1,397) Net operating income 49,860 44,607 16,795 Financial income 0 6 6 Financial expenses (7,120) (11,508) (5,643) Net ?nancial expense (7,121) (11,502) (5,637) Corporate income tax 0 0 0 CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 42,739 33,106 11,158 of which attributable to owners of the Company 42,739 33,106 11,158 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Other comprehensive income TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME 42,739 33,106 11,158 of which attributable to owners of the Company 42,739 33,106 11,158 of which attributable to non-controlling interests 0 0 0 Basic earnings per share (in euros) 2.71 2.40 0.84 Diluted earnings per share (in euros) 2.60 2.27 0.79

IFRS Balance Sheet (consolidated)

In thousands of euros June 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 June. 30, 2018 Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 44 47 53 Investment property 1,435,240 1,408,520 1,174,400 Non-current loans and receivables 22,298 20,230 21,289 Financial instruments 57 597 10 Total non-current assets 1,457,639 1,429,393 1,195,752 Current assets Trade accounts receivable 13,130 7,747 13,902 Other operating receivables 9,938 14,726 11,866 Prepaid expenses 131 116 196 Total receivables 23,199 22,589 25,964 Cash and cash equivalents 29,187 53,367 18,879 Total cash and cash equivalents 29,187 53,367 18,879 Total current assets 52,386 75,957 44,843 TOTAL ASSETS 1,510,025 1,505,350 1,240,595 Shareholders' equity Share capital 79,532 78,006 66,863 Legal reserve and additional paid-in capital 66,462 93,277 25,314 Consolidated reserves and retained earnings 503,481 470,500 470,363 Net attributable income 42,739 33,106 11,158 Total shareholders' equity 692,214 674,889 573,697 Non-current liabilities Non-current borrowings 763,664 763,321 616,418 Other non-current borrowings and debt 9,381 9,543 6,505 Non-current corporate income tax liability 0 0 0 Financial instruments 741 791 780 Total non-current liabilities 773,786 773,655 623,704 Current liabilities Current borrowings 3,378 3,152 2,970 Trade accounts payable 5,866 24,996 14,698 Corporate income tax liability 0 0 0 Other operating liabilities 13,953 9,698 11,363 Prepaid revenue 20,828 18,960 14,163 Total current liabilities 44,025 56,806 43,194 Total liabilities 817,811 830,461 666,898 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 1,510,025 1,505,350 1,240,595

IFRS Statement of Cash Flows (consolidated)

In thousands of euros June 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 June 30, 2018 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Consolidated net income 42,739 33,106 11,158 Elimination of items related to the valuation of buildings: Fair value adjustments to investment property (23,127) (11 701) 1,397 Elimination of other income/expense items with no cash impact: Depreciation of property, plant and equipment (excluding investment property) 7 11 5 Free share grants not vested at the reporting date 0 0 0 Fair value of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants, interest rate caps and swaps) 469 473 253 Adjustments for loans at amortized cost and fair value of embedded derivatives 1,177 2,247 1,208 Contingency and loss provisions 0 0 0 Corporate income tax 0 0 0 Penalty interest 0 0 0 Cash ?ows from operations before tax and changes in working capital requirements 21,264 24,136 14,021 Other changes in working capital requirements (13,314) 19,621 3,965 Working capital adjustments to re?ect changes in the scope of consolidation Change in working capital requirements (13,314) 19,621 3,965 Net cash ?ows from operating activities 7,950 43,757 17,986 INVESTING ACTIVITIES Acquisition of ?xed assets (3,595) (227,422) (6,399) Net decrease in amounts due to ?xed asset suppliers (1,950) 2,620 833 Net cash ?ows used in investing activities (5,546) (224,802) (5,567) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Capital increase 11,204 79,901 0 Capital increase transaction costs 0 (794) 0 Change in bank debt (750) 147,000 (750) Issue of ?nancial instruments (share subscription warrants) 0 0 0 Re?nancing/financing transaction costs (40) (1,930) (68) Net increase in liability in respect of re?nancing (420) 420 0 Purchases of hedging instruments 0 (796) 0 Net increase in current borrowings 204 134 0 Net decrease in current borrowings 0 0 (23) Net increase in other non-current borrowings and debt 0 3,615 577 Net decrease in other non-current borrowings and debt (163) 0 0 Purchases and sales of treasury shares (61) (42) (180) Dividends paid (36,557) (54,813) (54,813) Net cash ?ows from ?nancing activities (26,583) 172,694 (55,258) Change in cash and cash equivalents (24,179) (8,351) (42,839) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period* 53,367 61,718 61,718 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 29,188 53,367 18,879 * There were no cash liabilities for any of the periods presented above.

Reconciliation of Alternative Performance Measures (APM)

EPRA earnings APM

In thousands of euros June 30,

2019 June 30, 2018 Net income under IFRS 42,739 11,158 Restatement of changes in fair value of investment property (23,127) 1,397 Other restatements of changes in fair value 490 253 Restatement of other fees 534 1 862 EPRA earnings 20,636 14,670

EPRA NNNAV APM

In thousands of euros June 30,

2019 December 30,

2018 Shareholders' equity under IFRS 692,214 674,889 Portion of rent-free periods (26,028) (27,315) Market value of loans (774,055) (772,432) Carrying amount of loans 764,894 764 507 EPRA NNNAV 657,025 639,649

LTV ratio APM

In millions of euros June 30,

2019 June 30, 2018 Gross amount of balance sheet loans (statutory financial statements) 770 623 Fair value of investment property 1,435 1,174 LTV ratio (%) 53.7% 53.1%

Occupancy rate APM

The occupancy rate takes into account the space for which the Company receives rent or rental expenses under a lease agreement.

It stood at 94.2% at the end of the first half of 2019, compared with 96.1% at 31 December 2018.

Total Shareholder Return APM

Total Shareholder return corresponds to the growth in EPRA NNNAV since December 2018, after adding back the 2019 dividend payout.

In euros EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties at June 30, 2019 41.3 EPRA NNNAV per share excluding transfer duties at December 31, 2018 41.0 2019 dividend per share 2.3 Value creation (%) 6.4%

