Premier Global Infrastructure Trust Plc - Dividend Announcement

PR Newswire

London, July 24

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC: Dividend Announcement

Premier Global Infrastructure Trust PLC announces a second interim dividend for the year ending 31 December 2019 of 2.50 pence per Ordinary Share. This second interim dividend will be paid on 27 September 2019 to members on the register at the close of business on 23 August 2019. The Ordinary Shares will be marked ex-dividend on 22 August 2019.

25 July 2019

Enquiries:

Premier Fund Managers Limited +44 (0) 1483 30 60 90
Henry Pollard
James Smith
Claire Long


© 2019 PR Newswire

FN Beta