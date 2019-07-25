

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French retailer Casino Guichard (0HB1.L, CGUIY.PK) on Thursday reported that its consolidated net loss, Group share, for the first half of 2019 widened to 232 million euros from 64 million euros in the prior-year period.



The wider loss reflects non-recurring expenses related to the Rocade plan and the disposal plan.



Underlying net loss from continuing operations, Group share, was 16 million euros, compared to underlying net profit of 46 million euros last year.



The loss for the latest period was due to high level of tax credits in Brazil in the year-ago period and an increase in income tax expense relating in particular to the transformation of the CICE into a taxable exemption from social security contributions.



Consolidated trading profit declined 20.7 percent from the year-ago period to 347 million euros. Trading profit declined 12.1 percent on an organic basis.



First-half consolidated net sales rose 0.3 percent to 17.84 billion euros from 17.79 billion euros a year ago. Net sales rose 3.5 percent on an organic basis.



Casino Group said it initiated a cost saving plan designed to generate at least 200 million euros in savings by 2020. Savings of 60 million euros were achieved in first-half 2019.



In the second half, the Group expects to achieve 70 million euros in additional savings, raising the total for the year to 130 million euros.



The company's board of directors will propose to the 2020 Annual General Meeting the non-payment of dividend in 2020 for the 2019 fiscal year and has also decided not to pay a 2020 interim dividend for the 2020 fiscal year.



Looking ahead, Casino Group confirmed its full-year 2019 profit and free cash flow objectives for France.



