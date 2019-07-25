

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) said its first-half profitability was affected by high material costs, an unfavourable product mix and temporarily weaker demand in parts of the after-sales business. The company said its Executive Board is working on further structural changes for a sustained improvement in earnings.



For the first-half, consolidated net income was at 33.3 million euros, down from 76.9 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.06 euros compared to 2.45 euros. Earnings before taxes (EBT) were well below expectations, falling 57.5% to 47.9 million euros.



First-half revenue was at 1.89 billion euros, 5.5% higher than in the previous year. Adjusted for acquisition and currency effects, the growth was at 1.8%. Order intake was up 1.2% to 2.04 billion euros.



For the year 2019, Krones now expects an EBT margin of around 3% instead of previously 6%. The company continues to expect revenue growth of 3%.



Krones is maintaining to its mid-term targets. The Executive Board expects an average annual revenue growth of 3% to 5% excluding acquisition effects, and an EBT margin of 6% to 8%.



