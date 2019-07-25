

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen Group (VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) reported that its profit before tax for first half of year rose 6.5 percent to 9.6 billion euros from 9.0 billion euros last year.



Operating profit improved by 10.3 percent to 9.0 billion euros from 8.2 billion euros in the previous year.



Sales revenue for the period grew by 4.9 percent to 125.2 billion euros from last year's 119.4 billion euros, as a result of improvements in the mix and price positioning in the passenger cars business area as well as the good business development in the Financial Services Division and at TRATON.



The company confirmed its outlook for the Volkswagen Group for the year as a whole.



The Group continues to expect that deliveries to Volkswagen Group customers in 2019 will be slightly higher than in 2018 despite market conditions that remain challenging.



It is also expected that the sales revenue of the Volkswagen Group and of the passenger cars and commercial vehicles business areas will be up to 5 percent higher than in 2018.



