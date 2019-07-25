

LOEWEN (dpa-AFX) - Beer manufacturer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AHBIF.PK, BUD) Thursday reported that its profit attributable to equity holders for the half year surged to $6.05 billion from last year's $2.95 billion. Earnings per share rose to 3.01 cents from 1.47 cents. Normalized profit attributable to equity holders rose 23 percent to $4.99 billion.



Underlying profit for the first half totaled $3.87 billion, versus $3.86 billion a year ago.



Consolidated revenue for the six months rose 6.0 percent to $26.5 billion, with revenue per hectoliter increasing 4.2 percent, driven by the revenue management initiatives as well as continued strong premium brand performances.



Consolidated volumes grew 1.7 percent, with own beer volumes growing 1.7 percent and non-beer volumes increasing 3.4 percent, the group reported.



