

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Telefonica (TDE.L, TEF) said its profit attributable to ordinary equity holders of the parent company decreased 4.5% year-on-year in the second quarter. In underlying terms, net income declined 2.5% from prior year. The company reiterated its guidance and dividend announced for 2019.



For the second-quarter, profit to equity holders declined to 862 million euros from 902 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.16 euros, flat with a year ago. Underlying earnings per share was 0.19 euros compared to 0.20 euros.



Second-quarter sales were at 12.14 billion euros, flat with last year. Revenues were up 3.7% on an organic basis.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX