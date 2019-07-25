Stockholm, July 25th, 2019 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that the trading in Seafire's shares (short name: SEAF) will commence today on Nasdaq First North in Stockholm. Seafire belongs to the Financial Services sector and is the 37th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2019. Seafire is a Swedish company that acquires and develops companies within the small-cap segment. Established in 2016, the company focuses on profitable, smaller companies with development potential. Seafire creates growth through active leadership, product development and market expansion and currently has a portfolio of five companies. "Listing on Nasdaq First North is important for the future success of Seafire in creating value for its shareholders and attracting new investors," said Johan Bennarsten, CEO of Seafire. "The expansion of Seafire and the development of its portfolio companies will be further supported by the trading of Seafire on Nasdaq First." "Seafire makes a great addition to Nasdaq First North," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings, Nasdaq. "We congratulate Seafire on its successful listing, and look forward to supporting the company with the increased visibility that a Nasdaq First North listing brings." Seafire has appointed Eminova Fondkommission as the Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North & Nasdaq First North Premier Nasdaq First North is regulated as a multilateral trading facility, operated by the different exchanges within Nasdaq Nordic. It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. Nasdaq First North Premier is a segment within Nasdaq First North, designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. Nasdaq First North Premier targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries. Nasdaq is home to over 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit business.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact David Augustsson +46 (0)8 4056135 david.augustsson@nasdaq.com