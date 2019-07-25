

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks are likely to open higher on Thursday as investors look for the European Central Bank (ECB) to kick off another easing cycle at a meeting later today following another round of weak data.



The ECB is seen cutting rates by 10 basis points as growth in the region falters. It is expected that the policy statement and subsequent press conference will contain a dovish bias.



Meanwhile, the U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to oblige markets with a 25 bps interest rate cut when its Federal Open Market Committee meets for two days on July 30-31.



Asian markets edged higher as optimism prevailed over a fresh round of U.S.-China trade negotiations resuming next week.



Gold prices eased and the U.S. dollar hovered near multi-week highs after U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he would not advocate for a weaker currency. Oil prices rose slightly in Asian trade after a large U.S. stockpile decline.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed despite solid earnings results from several large companies.



The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3 percent after disappointing earnings from Boeing and Caterpillar, while the S&P 500 rose half a percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gained 0.9 percent to reach fresh record highs.



After the closing bell, social network Facebook posted second-quarter results that beat analyst estimates while automaker Ford issued a disappointing forecast for the year after reporting underwhelming earnings for the second quarter.



Digital payments firm PayPal delivered mixed second quarter financial results, but Tesla, the electric car maker founded by billionaire Elon Musk, reported a larger-than-expected loss.



European markets ended Wednesday's session mixed as investors digested weak data from France and Germany and looked forward to key central bank meetings.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up marginally. The German DAX rose 0.3 percent, while France's CAC 40 index slipped 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.7 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX